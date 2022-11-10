ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

LGBTQ resource centers for Utah on hold due to funding issues

PROVO, Utah — A Utah non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth is becoming another victim of tough economic times. For almost six years, Encircle has helped nearly 60,000 LGBTQ teens with three centers across the state. Stephenie Larsen is the founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened the first...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

86 Utah elected officials encourage DeSantis to run for president

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utah elected officials are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider running for President of the United States in 2024. DeSantis, a Republican who has been serving as Florida Governor since January 2019, was encouraged to run by 86 Utah officials Monday. Sen. Dan...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
ARIZONA STATE
KSLTV

Moab Trail Ride honors Utah officers killed in the line of duty

MOAB, Utah — Weekends in Moab are usually full of people heading out to have some fun. This weekend was no different, except it included gunshots, bagpipes, and a special helicopter flyover. It was all part of a service to honor and remember Utah law enforcement officers killed in...
MOAB, UT

