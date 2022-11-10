ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%

By AP
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%.

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. South Korea and Sydney declined. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% on Monday, giving back...
Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10. The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results. Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03. The vaccine maker gave...
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/14/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, easing back after posting a big gain last week on hopes that the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday after drifting between gains and losses for much of the day. Some analysts have called Wall Street’s rally from last week overdone, saying one month of encouraging data isn’t enough to say inflation will soon be...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

