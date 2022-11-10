Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, the UN’s Human Rights commission has found. The Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict. The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war. Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.It comes after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of committing over 400 war crimes as they exited Kherson.More follows... Read More Ukraine war: Putin ‘humiliated’ by KhersonWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?

