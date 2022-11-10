Read full article on original website
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Freezing start to be followed by chilly afternoon
Most of North Georgia is below or near freezing to start the day on Monday ahead of a more comfortable, but still chilly, afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta, Gwinnett County to open warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team has predicted frigid temperatures Sunday night for the metro Atlanta area. To prepare for the chilly wave of weather, both the city of Atlanta and Gwinnett County announced the openings of a few emergency warming centers for citizens. Those locations include:. Atlanta. 3404...
Several FoCo campgrounds closed for annual deer hunt
The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Nov. 15 through 17(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17.
WXIA 11 Alive
What to expect when lows in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s arrive in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — We have been in a stretch of above-average temperatures for November so far, but that will all change for this weekend. We will start off with mild conditions on Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s for the early afternoon, but as we move into the latter part of the afternoon our temperatures will drop into the 50s.
wrganews.com
Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday
There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
accesswdun.com
Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia
Despite a slight increase in gas prices across Georgia, the state continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report, Georgia’s state average went up 4 cents this week, making the average $3.16 on Monday morning. The increase is 10 cents less...
iheart.com
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
wfxl.com
Georgians' high stroke rate, string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Pair of K9s injured after crash with tractor-trailer in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia K9s are recovering after they were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and his K9s Bella and Timo suffered minor injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, Thursday afternoon into Friday morning have been declared First Alert Weather days by the WALB First Alert Weather Team. All eyes are on late-season Hurricane Nicole tracking west with landfall late Wednesday night along the southeast Florida Peninsula. The storm’s...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. “A lot of folks have migrated to Canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
Georgia Power said last week it remains opposed to expanding a popular solar program advocates say would encourage more households to install panels on their roofs.
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
