Floyd County, GA

wrganews.com

Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday

There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
ROME, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia

Despite a slight increase in gas prices across Georgia, the state continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report, Georgia’s state average went up 4 cents this week, making the average $3.16 on Monday morning. The increase is 10 cents less...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. “A lot of folks have migrated to Canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.
CANTON, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
COBB COUNTY, GA

