blackheartgoldpants.com
Can Iowa’s Defense Win the West All By Itself?
2022 has produced one of the strangest and weakest Big Ten West fields in recent memory, so it is only fitting that one of the sport’s most bizarre and imperfect teams may have an opportunity to win it. If Iowa wins its next two games and Illinois loses to either Michigan or Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will win the division for the second consecutive season. As bizarre as that sentence is to type, it would have seemed even more ridiculous just three weeks ago with Iowa sitting at 3-4 on the season and reeling from a 54-10 beatdown at the hands of Ohio State.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Trip to Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes kept the momentum going on Saturday as they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10. The win puts Iowa into the driver’s seat for the the Big Ten West with a trip to Minnesota on the docket this week. It’s a must-win situation for each team if they want a chance at that trip to Indianapolis and both sides will need everyone healthy they can get.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: Coop and Score
Unlike many Hawkeye fans I don’t have a searing, white hot hatred for the Badgers, not in football anyway. Maybe it’s the shared Hayden Fry DNA in the program or an appreciation of a fellow physical, old school Big Ten identity. It’s hard not to admire the success Wisconsin has sustained for the better part of the last decade-plus, and I’m not too proud to admit there’s a little bit of jealousy thrown in there as well.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, stream, listen and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially headed in the right direction. Or at least they have been the last two weeks. After three straight losses in the month of October, Hawkeye fans found themselves wondering where this season was headed. But fast forward two weeks and Iowa is right back into the thick of things thanks to a pair of wins over Northwestern and Purdue where the offense looked competent or better for long stretches.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10: Dump Around
Your Iowa Hawkeyes rode a wave of defensive dominance and stepped in puddles of offensive omission to beat the HATED Wisconsin Badgers for just the third time in 11 games, 24-10. Iowa’s first drive netted a crisp negative five points after minus runs by Kaleb Johnson, Gavin Williams, and a...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Florida WR Jarriett Buie, Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes
It was a big day for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Our most hated rival, Purdue, kicked off the day with a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini to open the door for a challenger for the Big Ten West. Then the Hawkeyes took down border rival Wisconsin to position themselves in the driver’s seat for the West title if they can win their next two games.
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Wrestling: No 2. Iowa Hawkeyes vs California Baptist - Preview, How to Watch & Match Thread
After extreme turnover and the graduation of a handful of fan favorites, Tom Brands and company are toeing the line with a new (and significantly) younger look. Perhaps, for the first time in five years, we can finally say we’re in “rebuilding” or at least “restocking” mode. Upwards of four fresh faces will crack the starting lineup on any given weekend, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to sit idle and wait for development! Oh no, our Hawkeyes, despite the youth movement, debut at No. 2 in the Intermat rankings!
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa DNR says Cedar River water quality plan isn't necessary; experts disagree
CEDAR RAPIDS — The droplets that drip from Cedar Rapids' taps first belonged to a segment of the Cedar River historically impaired by nitrogen, although the city's finished drinking water has always met safe drinking water standards for the nutrient. However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources now is...
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
kiwaradio.com
U of I Public Safety director says Kinnick Alcohol sales have positive results
Iowa City, Iowa — The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. Some 70-thousand people turn out on...
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
