ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szMpB_0j6P0W9H00

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans.

They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.

“Yeah, we wanted to get him 10 or so reps and just kind of get him going a little bit,” Reid said. “So, he’ll get more as we go here. I want to see how he does this week.”

Toney has the potential to see some more opportunity within the offense this week as WR Mecole Hardman has sat out the last two practice sessions with an abdominal injury. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy preached the “next man up” mentality with Hardman’s injury, but wouldn’t go so far as to say that Toney could specifically fill Hardman’s role. There’s an element of gamesmanship as the team continues to explore what Toney can and can’t do.

“Well, if I told you everything he could do I’d be letting the cat out of the bag right,” Bieniemy said of Toney. “Let’s just say this. We’re coaching all of our guys to be out there and be at their best when their best is needed. So, whatever role that he needs to wear or whatever hat that he needs to wear, hell, if we need him to go play quarterback — him, Mecole (Hardman), Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), any of them — they’ll go out and do the best that they can do.”

For a veteran receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster, he thinks that Toney’s Week 9 performance speaks to what’s to come in the future.

“I think he’s doing great,” Smith-Schuster said. “We kind of coached (him). First week he gets here, he’s in there. As you can see, he’s making plays for us and I think as time goes on, you’ll see him in there more and making more plays. As he’s learning, he’s come a long way. I would say, he’s very smart. He’s good at what he does. He knows how to get open, he knows spaces. So, that’s good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sound off on hit that knocked out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about the hit that knocked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just over six minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Smith-Schuster on a routine third-down play. Smith-Schuster caught the ball and was just about to turn upfield only to be blindsided by Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The hit left Smith-Schuster concussed and out for the remainder of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have different takes on critical red zone fumble

The most critical play of the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was Geno Smith’s fumble that occurred with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks were down 14-3 and getting desperate, but had just gotten a huge momentum shift courtesy of Cody Barton’s birthday interception of Tom Brady – his first in nearly 400 pass attempts. Smith led Seattle to Tampa’s nine-yard line and dropped back to pass… or did he?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy