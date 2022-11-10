Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lombardo delivers victory speech on projected win in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo is expected to deliver remarks Monday on his victory in Nevada's race for governor. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect will give a victory speech at 2:30 p.m. from Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater and the site where he formally announced his gubernatorial campaign last year.
Nevada’s Secretary of State Elect plans to protect election workers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Secretary of State Elect, Cisco Aguilar, plans to focus on protecting election workers and volunteers once he is in office. "Some of the priorities as Secretary State, one is introducing legislation to make it a felony to harass, intimidate election workers and volunteers," he said. "We have some of the most secure and accessible elections in the country. However, they only work if we have people doing what we need them to do to make those elections work. If they're going to work, or they're going to do a job where they feel intimidated, or they have fear, is unacceptable."
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor race
WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.
Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
ALS Association Nevada Chapter pleads for stolen items to be returned
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Chapter of the ALS Association said someone stole their supply truck over the weekend. Most of the items inside the truck were for the fundraising walk and are easily replaceable, except for one thing, patient support items. Officials said the items were donated...
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Feedback sought on maintaining Lake Mead launch ramp access amid low water levels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal park officials say they are seeking public feedback on how to maintain access to Lake Mead's launch ramps amid record-low water levels. The National Park Service announced it would hold a series of public meetings in December to explore management options. Concepts that are...
Southern Nevada Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Southern Nevada Walk to Defeat ALS is making its return. ALS Nevada is inviting the community for a one-mile walk on Sunday, November 13 at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, raffles, face painting, a caricature artist, and much more.
Man charged with open murder for stabbing over property dispute
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department identified and arrested a man for open murder with a deadly weapon in connection to a fatal stabbing over a property dispute. On Saturday, LVMPD booked Guillermo Carrillo,41, into the Clark County Detention Center for a stabbing that occurred in...
Death Valley continues to reopen more streets following historic summer storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is getting back to normal following months of rebuilding. Over the past several days, the park announced more openings to roads leading into the park following months of construction and repaving. On Wednesday, November 9, Hole in the Wall Road and...
