ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Nevada’s Secretary of State Elect plans to protect election workers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Secretary of State Elect, Cisco Aguilar, plans to focus on protecting election workers and volunteers once he is in office. "Some of the priorities as Secretary State, one is introducing legislation to make it a felony to harass, intimidate election workers and volunteers," he said. "We have some of the most secure and accessible elections in the country. However, they only work if we have people doing what we need them to do to make those elections work. If they're going to work, or they're going to do a job where they feel intimidated, or they have fear, is unacceptable."
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor race

WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.
ARIZONA STATE
news3lv.com

Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

ALS Association Nevada Chapter pleads for stolen items to be returned

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Chapter of the ALS Association said someone stole their supply truck over the weekend. Most of the items inside the truck were for the fundraising walk and are easily replaceable, except for one thing, patient support items. Officials said the items were donated...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Southern Nevada Walk to Defeat ALS is making its return. ALS Nevada is inviting the community for a one-mile walk on Sunday, November 13 at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, raffles, face painting, a caricature artist, and much more.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Man charged with open murder for stabbing over property dispute

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department identified and arrested a man for open murder with a deadly weapon in connection to a fatal stabbing over a property dispute. On Saturday, LVMPD booked Guillermo Carrillo,41, into the Clark County Detention Center for a stabbing that occurred in...
news3lv.com

Death Valley continues to reopen more streets following historic summer storms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is getting back to normal following months of rebuilding. Over the past several days, the park announced more openings to roads leading into the park following months of construction and repaving. On Wednesday, November 9, Hole in the Wall Road and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy