LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Secretary of State Elect, Cisco Aguilar, plans to focus on protecting election workers and volunteers once he is in office. "Some of the priorities as Secretary State, one is introducing legislation to make it a felony to harass, intimidate election workers and volunteers," he said. "We have some of the most secure and accessible elections in the country. However, they only work if we have people doing what we need them to do to make those elections work. If they're going to work, or they're going to do a job where they feel intimidated, or they have fear, is unacceptable."

