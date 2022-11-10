Read full article on original website
Arklatex Politics: Will he or won't he?
From the department of redundancy department-here we go again; will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said: "God is great; dogs are good; and the people of Louisiana are star-spangled...
New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday. House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber. “I am excited about...
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
State Judicial Council awards $39.5 million in Rescue Plan grants
ATLANTA — The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for CY 2023 funding. The Committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance. "John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
Updated November 8 election results as of 11/12
The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36. Turnout: 0.04%. Election Day. Cards Cast: 856. Voters Cast: 428. Turnout: 0.49%. Precincts Reported:...
Attorneys, law enforcement unsure how recreational marijuana will affect Missouri policing
ST. LOUIS — Missourians will be able to buy recreational marijuana by early February, but both attorneys and police are unsure what the drug’s legalization means for police departments, officers and residents. Attorneys speculated that charges for driving while intoxicated could rise as the use of marijuana increases....
Resolution to ban drop box voting in Wright Twp. fails following 2-2 deadlock
WRIGHT TWP. — Township supervisors on Monday night deadlocked 2-2 on a proposed resolution that would have banned the municipality from continuing to host a mail-in ballot drop box. In recent elections, the township volunteer fire department at 477 S. Main Road has hosted a drop box to collect...
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario...
North Carolina education board will consider new teacher pay and licensure plan
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina state Board of Education will consider a new plan to revamp teacher licensure and pay next month after its Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission recently voted to forward recommendations. The PEPSC voted 9-7 on Thursday to send a "Blueprint for Action"...
As grand jury starts, House panel investigating Ronald Greene case looks to wrap up work
BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week. The panel,...
Despite gas tax moratorium, Georgia tax revenues continue to rise
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its tax collections increase. In October, the state’s net tax collections exceeded $2.7 billion, an increase of 9.3%, or $230.2 million, compared to last October when net tax collections approached $2.5 billion. So far this fiscal year, net tax revenue...
Westmoreland County could be location for hydrogen hub
The Wolf administration last week announced further steps by the commonwealth to achieve Gov. Tom Wolf’s goal of ensuring that Pennsylvania secures at least one spot as one of the nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs. Such hubs will have the aim of industrial sector decarbonization, with a focus...
Bluepeak Joins Affordable Connectivity Program
Eligible households can get 1 Gbps speeds for just $20 per month. Today, Bluepeak announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. Why it matters: Economic uncertainty is causing more challenges for households across the country. The ACP benefit – a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program – helps to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households in need of affordable internet service.
Georgians asked to support nonprofits with a month of thanks
ATLANTA – The season of giving is upon us, and it’s more essential than ever to elevate Georgia’s nonprofits – all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people – with another big round of #GAgenerosity. That’s why...
Illinois quick hits: Migrant buses to Chicago continue; first snow accumulation expected
Migrants from the Texas-Mexico border continue to arrive in Illinois. Since the first bus arrived in Chicago last August, the city has accepted nearly 3,700 foreign nationals who entered the country illegally. The busing is part of a controversial policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott known as “Operation Lone Star.”
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged
ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said. The state’s...
Wilkes-Barre workers prep for holiday activities on Public Square
Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square was a bustle of holly, jolly activity Monday as Mayor George Brown’s elves were busy prepping for another magical holiday season. Department of Public Works employees raised the city Christmas tree and set up the ice rink to get the downtown venue ready for fun-filled wintry activities and events.
