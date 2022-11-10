Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Chase Brown injury one to monitor as Illini prep for Michigan
As if the past 2 weeks weren’t demoralizing enough for Illinois and its fans. Now, the Illini may be without their nation-leading running back heading into its toughest challenge of the season. Chase Brown, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards, went down late in Illinois’ 31-24...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters responds to question about potential for a long-term contract at Illinois
Ryan Walters came to Champaign in 2021 as DC for Bret Bielema at Illinois. In just his second season with the program, Walters is turning in quite the performance with the Illini. In his first season, the Illini quickly turned into a stingy defense and pulled off a pair of...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender
Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Rollercoaster of emotions: Purdue takes advantage of controversial call, scores TD on next play
Purdue will take it however it comes against No. 21 Illinois. The Illini seemed to have an interceptions following a strong Purdue drive, a play that certainly would have given Illinois a major boon with the quarter winding to a close. Instead, officials called pass interference and gave the Boilermakers a first down.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates Chase Brown's injury outlook ahead of Week 12
Bret Bielema had some encouraging remarks for Illinois fans on Monday. Chase Brown, the nations leading rusher, went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in Week 11 against Purdue. The Illini were down by 10 with under 30 seconds remaining when Brown went down. Bielema provided an...
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
bccolonels.com
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
smilepolitely.com
Heavy Spoon Co. is opening this Saturday in Downtown Champaign
This Saturday, the brand new ice cream and cereal bar Heavy Spoon Co. will open in Downtown Champaign. The restaurant serves customizable bowls of ice cream and cereal with a variety of toppings. As reported by The News-Gazette on November 11th, the grand opening will be November 19th afternoon from...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
smilepolitely.com
Champaign County Clerk: Aaron Ammons defeats Terrence Stuber
Aaron Ammons has been reelected as Champaign County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, defeating Terrence Stuber, per results posted on WCIA.com. Check our 2022 Midterm Election results article for future updates. Top image from the Champaign County Clerk’s Facebook page.
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
