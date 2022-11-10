Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?
The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
psychologytoday.com
The Art of Matching Your Clients' Process
Therapists must meet each client in their unique way of processing, attuned to their deeply-specific “language” for their inner landscape. Working inside the client’s process actually deepens and enhances the therapeutic relationship. It feels creative, enlivening, and very enticing to be deeply attentive to the ways a...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Pursuing Goals That Truly Matter to You?
Most people who set goals fail to keep them because the goals aren't connected to what truly matters to them. A new study shows that experiences of awe can make people more connected with their authentic selves. Connecting more fully with one's authentic self improves one's ability to set goals...
psychologytoday.com
Why Bad News Has Such an Impact
Recent research shows that bad news is much more likely to be spread than good news and is more likely to be shared to your social media feed. A study found that tweets from right- and left-leaning news outlets expressed negative feelings and positions far more often than positive ones.
psychologytoday.com
Thoughts on Aging Autocrats
Recent research shows that as dictators age, their countries' economies begin to decline. This relationship may also characterize other situations where men have enormous power and authority—for example, in sports. Human males are not prepared to deal with power over others, having evolved in hunter-gatherer bands. Consequently, the career...
psychologytoday.com
A Japanese Perspective on Humanistic Psychology
Humanistic psychology is a uniquely American system of thought, born in an optimistic time after World War II. Although its leaders like Abraham Maslow greatly influenced American culture, humanistic psychology has yet to make major global inroads. From a Japanese or broader Asian perspective, humanistic psychology has weaknesses that must...
psychologytoday.com
The Problem With Aging Autocrats
Recent research shows that as dictators age, their countries' economies begin to decline. Human males are not prepared to deal with power over others, having evolved in hunter-gatherer bands. Consequently, the career of an aging autocrat resembles that of an aging dominant male in a chimpanzee troop. Aging autocrats are...
psychologytoday.com
Is Plato's Pattern "Set Up in the Heavens" Also in Us?
Within a vision of wholeness may be a pattern guiding our evolution of consciousness. Transformation is at the core of a pattern that keeps us moving along a trajectory intended to guide us from separation to union or wholeness. Hidden in the cycles of nature is a transformative pattern that...
Comments / 0