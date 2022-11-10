ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Paulina Gretzky reveals new photos from glamorous Dustin Johnson wedding

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rw0rt_0j6OzXOn00

Paulina Gretzky is giving fans an intimate look at her and Dustin Johnson’s glamorous April wedding .

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Thursday, Gretzky — the 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — shared a handful of photos from her and Johnson’s welcome party, which took place at the Tennessee venue Blackberry Farm, one day before tying the knot.

The photos feature Gretzky modeling a plunging white dress as she walked the grounds with Johnson, 38, who opted for a light gray suit and white sneakers. In other snaps, the couple, who got engaged in 2013, can be seen mingling with party guests, including “Winter House” stars Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo and Austen Kroll.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aOdB_0j6OzXOn00
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky appear in new photos from the couple's wedding weekend in April 2022.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEA1F_0j6OzXOn00
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky share a kiss during their wedding weekend in April 2022.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toDyH_0j6OzXOn00
Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo (bottom left), Craig Conover (second from bottom left), and Austen Kroll (far right) attended Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's wedding weekend.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Since marrying Johnson on April 23, Gretzky has continued to share photos from the big day on social media. Johnson has also gushed about his “amazing” wedding weekend on Instagram .

“4/23/22 What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!” Johnson exclaimed in the spring.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

In the weeks following the couple’s glamorous nuptials, Johnson made another life-altering move when he resigned from the PGA Tour in favor of its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who shares sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, with Gretzky.

Johnson, a former Masters champion, reportedly received around $125 million to defect to LIV Golf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t34AS_0j6OzXOn00
Dustin Johnson embraces wife Paulina Gretzky during the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami on Oct. 30, 2022.
via Getty Images

In the tour’s inaugural season, which wrapped last month outside Miami, Johnson’s winnings totaled more than $35 million .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy