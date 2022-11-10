Read full article on original website
Man convicted in San Francisco Bayview murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been convicted in a 2020 homicide in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Fasi Fotu, 46, was found guilty by a jury in the slaying of Michael Hampton, 38, on Feb. 21, 2020 near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls streets, […]
ksro.com
One Arrested After Shooting on Santa Rosa Creel Trail
A man has been arrested after a shooting on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail. Late Friday morning, police received a call from Bay Village Circle about a man with a handgun shooting at a couple on the creek path about 3 times. The victims were not struck by the gunfire and the man fled the scene. Officers arrived but couldn’t locate the suspect. That night, police served search and arrest warrants at a residence on the 2800 block of Pioneer Way. They arrested Vincent Cervantes without incident and found additional evidence related to the shooting. Cervantes was charged with assault with a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout […]
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
Police seize loaded firearm in Santa Rosa after traffic violation
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm after he was pulled over Sunday afternoon for a moving violation, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The driver was stopped on the 700 block of Third Street around 4:07 p.m. after police spotted an […]
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
Passenger dies, driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in SSF
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A young man died and another was arrested following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in South San Francisco, police said Sunday. Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision. A passenger in the vehicle died and the 18-year-old driver […]
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
1 dead after shootings, stabbing in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured Sunday morning in an altercation near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and another with a stab […]
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Union City police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way. At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to […]
Man smashes into Stockton Police vehicles during pursuit
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, Stockton Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cherbourg Way and Courtney Way, but the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated by police, but the suspect’s vehicle was quickly disabled. The driver, 22-year-old John Ruiz, then used his vehicle to strike […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of marijuana, firearms from convicted felon in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana […]
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Suspect arrested in deadly parking lot shooting in Modesto
MODESTO — A 27-year-old suspect is under arrest after a shooting left a man dead in Modesto on Friday night. Modesto police say, around 9 p.m., dispatchers got several calls about a shooting in a parking lot at 1501 Coffee Road.Officers found a man inside a vehicle who had at least one gunshot wound. Officers started live saving measures and called for medics, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released. Detectives announced on Saturday that they had identified 27-year-old Modesto resident Lance Reyes as a suspect. He was soon arrested by members of the department's Street Gang Unit and has now been booked into jail on a homicide charge. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say
A woman was found shot to death near the MacArthur BART station Sunday night, according to the Oakland Police Department. Her death marks the city's 110th homicide this year, they said.
