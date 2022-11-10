Read full article on original website
Sam Miee Lobdell
4d ago
A.B.A.T.E. of PA has been tryna change this for years. Perhaps this family can push to make a Willie Law & make it a more serious offense ... i feel sad for this family but they need to understand they dont stand alone in that line and each year others will join them until someone stands up to be counted so these Left-hand Yielders STOP KILLING US!
9
Columbia man sentenced to up to 7 years in prison after DUI conviction
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of his fifth DUI in less than 10 years. Dung Van Dang, 49, of the first block of Circle Drive, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison. He must also pay $3,600 in fines.
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville
Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
local21news.com
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police
One man was killed and two others injured in a stabbing over the weekend in Harrisburg, city police said. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. Saturday between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Gautsch said a 53-year-old man involved in the stabbing...
abc27.com
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
abc27.com
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
WGAL
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
abc27.com
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
Teen Seriously Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting Near Church in Carlisle: Police
A 16-year-old has been hospitalized with "serious injuries" following what the police are calling a "targeted shooting," that happened on Friday, Nov. 11. The teenage was shot in the 100 block of East North Street around 11:38 p.m., according to Carlisle police. A suspect has not been arrested or publicly...
York County police warn of loose cow in East Manchester Twp.
A cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, according to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police Department. Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for the errant bovine, last spotted at the intersection of Olde Hickory Road and Apple Tree Lane.
Lane restrictions expected to disrupt traffic on Route 30 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
This is a reminder that work is set to begin tomorrow on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday...
local21news.com
York County student hit by a car shortly after another was killed boarding the bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a tragic turn of events, two weeks after a Northeastern School District high school student was hit by a car while getting on the bus, she passed away on Friday from those injuries. Now, another district family is stepping forward telling a similar...
WGAL
Fire in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
