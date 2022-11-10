ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring Township, PA

Sam Miee Lobdell
4d ago

A.B.A.T.E. of PA has been tryna change this for years. Perhaps this family can push to make a Willie Law & make it a more serious offense ... i feel sad for this family but they need to understand they dont stand alone in that line and each year others will join them until someone stands up to be counted so these Left-hand Yielders STOP KILLING US!

PennLive.com

Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville

Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
TURBOTVILLE, PA
local21news.com

SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police

A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police

One man was killed and two others injured in a stabbing over the weekend in Harrisburg, city police said. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. Saturday between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Gautsch said a 53-year-old man involved in the stabbing...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County high school student dies after bus stop accident

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

