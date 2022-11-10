ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xponential Fitness and Aktiv Solutions Launch Xponential+ Functional Training Experiences

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, and Aktiv Solutions (“Aktiv”), the leader in functional fitness facility design and supply, have partnered to integrate a one-of-a-kind series of immersive exercise equipment experiences tailored specifically for amenities located within leading hotels and resorts, corporate campuses, and high-end multi-family housing properties and universities. Creating a next-level, guided boutique exercise experience, Aktiv will set forth to envelop Xponential+ signature spaces powered by world-class digital content within these high traffic facilities.

Aktiv’s proprietary Gym Rax® functional training bays will now incorporate thousands of sought after Xponential+ on-demand classes creating endless workout varieties for every guest. These digitally connected fitness spaces will provide students, hotel guests, employees and residents with the opportunity to engage with all ten of Xponential’s boutique fitness brands digitally, anytime and anywhere.

“We are excited to partner with the creator of the world’s most functional and effective exercise spaces to bring Xponential+’s classes to an even broader group of fitness enthusiasts,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “Together with Aktiv, Xponential will now physicalize the on-demand experience, bringing our digital offering to new locations beyond the four walls of our studios and into non-traditional spaces, including world-class hotels, university campuses, luxury apartment buildings and more.”

Aktiv currently serves a vast addressable market comprising more than six million hotels, universities, corporations, and multi-residential housing developments that together represent an estimated four billion annual workouts in the U.S. alone. Through this strategic partnership agreement, Xponential+ is provided an immediate opportunity to tap directly into Aktiv’s well-established commercial footprint.

“The commercial fitness industry has become increasingly competitive, and operators of all types can no longer simply offer traditional equipment solutions; they must also deliver relevant, innovative training apparatus and content tailored to energize and guide guests in their fitness experience,” said Bryan Green, CEO of Aktiv. “Travelers increasingly book hotels for their amenities; applicants accept job offers based on corporate benefits packages; and residents, now more than ever, seek out superior fitness centers when renting apartments. Together with Xponential’s world-class instructor led virtual experiences, we will now help our clients further elevate their fitness facility appeal by delivering this best in boutique offering to each fitness space we design.”

At the same time Xponential builds its brand awareness and engages new consumers, participating facilities will set themselves apart by offering content from the most widely recognized boutique fitness brands across the globe. These innovative spaces are unique in their offering, providing operators a turn-key embedded solution that will debut across the country in early 2023.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; Stride Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About Aktiv Solutions

At Aktiv, we Design The Exercise Experience®. Aktiv’s end-to-end solutions equip both commercial and residential fitness spaces with premium equipment and digital guidance powering today’s most sought-after workouts. Our hero brand Gym Rax® is the world’s leading fitness rigging solution for modular storage and equipment suspension. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. Aktiv’s mission is to establish safe and engaging health clubs, boutique studios, hotel gyms, corporate fitness centers, multi-family amenities, and beyond, while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences.

For more information, visit aktivsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and launch of Xponential Fitness brand studios in Aktiv partner gyms, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees or onboard Princess Cruises; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 filed by Xponential Fitness with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential Fitness undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

