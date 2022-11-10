ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Thursday Injury Report: LB Malcolm Rodriguez Limited

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Detroit Lions' Week 10 NFL injury report released Thursday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds was the lone player not spotted at practice at the team's facility on Thursday.

With Reynolds potentially being unable to suit up and play against the Bears, the team decided this week to bring back wideout Trinity Benson , who spent the earlier part of the 2022 season on the Denver Broncos ' practice squad.

“Yeah, it’s a guy -- like I said, have a lot of reps with," Jared Goff told reporters Wednesday. "So, threw him a couple of balls today in practice, and (we're) picking up where we left off a little bit.”

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is still considered day-to-day, after injuring his right elbow colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah against the Packers.

"We’ll see where he is. He’s a little bit beat up, but we’ll probably – we may move him around a little bit," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday. "I don’t know how much he would do today, and we’ll just gauge it day-to-day."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson ended his pre-practice media session discussing the team's use of tracking data to monitor the strength and conditioning of the roster.

"We have a whole department with (Lions director of sports performance) Mike Clark that every single day we hear the volume, the intensity, the guys who we need to keep a look at just out on the practice field, maybe limit the number of practice reps they’re getting, just because they’re fatigued," Johnson explained. "But, yeah, we’re on the cutting edge, I think, of all that stuff."

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

  • Josh Reynolds -- Back (NP)
  • Kerby Joseph -- Concussion protocol (LP)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez -- Elbow (LP)
  • D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/shoulder (LP)
  • Chase Lucas -- Ankle (LP)
  • Matt Nelson -- Calf (LP)
  • AJ Parker -- Hip (LP)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (LP)
  • Frank Ragnow -- Foot (FP)
  • Jamaal Williams -- Resting veteran (FP)

