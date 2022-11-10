ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 1

By Mike Wilson
 4 days ago

Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 1, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the postseason. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com.

Connor Crum (Mountain View) photo by Aaron Yost

Passing yards

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (6 - 8) 134 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (6 - 13) 115 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany - (6 - 12) 113 yards

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (3 - 3) 91 yards

Chase W Nelson, Central - (7 - 13) 81 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (7 - 22) 77 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (3 - 11) 75 yards

Passing TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 4 TDs (1 interception)

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries

Sam Stephens, Summit - 172 yards on 8 carries

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 154 yards on 13 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 154 yards on 10 carries

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 143 yards on 16 carries

Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 120 yards on 8 carries

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 119 yards on 17 carries

Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 104 yards on 11 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 102 yards on 9 carries

Rushing TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 3 TDs

Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs

Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 2 TDs

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions

Dominic Castanon, Central - 65 yards on 4 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 60 yards on 3 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 59 yards on 4 receptions

Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 59 yards on 1 reception

Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 58 yards on 1 reception

Sam Cross, Summit - 52 yards on 1 reception

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 43 yards on 1 reception

Brysen Kachel, West Albany - 40 yards on 2 receptions

Receiving TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 TDs

Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 1 TDs

Cam Johnson, West Albany - 1 TDs

Emmitt Pratt, Putnam - 1 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam - 1 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 1 TDs

Sam Cross, Summit - 1 TDs

Tadhg Brown, Summit - 1 TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 1 TDs

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 1 TDs

Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 1 TDs

Nick Colyer, Wilsonville - 1 TDs

Total tackles

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 15 tackles

Adam Tetrick, Putnam - 15 tackles

Jackson Heath, Putnam - 14 tackles

Noah Reese, West Albany - 13 tackles

Joey Cole, Central - 13 tackles

Roymnn Schaefer, Thurston - 13 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 12 tackles

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 11 tackles

Bensen Craig, Central - 10 tackles

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 10 tackles

Josh Peters, Central - 10 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 10 tackles

Tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss

Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Roymnn Schaefer, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss

Jesus Manzo, Central - 2 tackles for loss

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 tackles for loss

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 2 tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss

Lily Barker, West Albany - 2 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 2 tackles for loss

Sacks

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 1 interception

Kohler Hernandez, Central - 1 interception

Lucas Steffen, Summit - 1 interception

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 1 interception

Austin Baker, Bend - 1 interception

Sam Armstrong, Bend - 1 interception

Max Williams, South Albany - 1 interception

Jackson Bishop, Bend - 1 interception

Adrian Xibille, Dallas - 1 interception

Forced fumbles

Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble

Fumble recoveries

Joseph Battaglia, Putnam - 1 fumble recovery

Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 1 fumble recovery

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 1 fumble recovery

Corren Hester, Thurston - 1 fumble recovery

Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 1 fumble

Connor Crum, Mountain View - 1 fumble recovery

Sean Craven, Bend - 1 fumble recovery

Nick Crowley, Wilsonville - 1 fumble recovery

Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 fumble recovery

Non-offensive TDs

Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD

Round 1 football recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

