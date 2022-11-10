5A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 1
Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 1, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Passing yards
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (6 - 8) 134 yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (6 - 13) 115 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany - (6 - 12) 113 yards
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (3 - 3) 91 yards
Chase W Nelson, Central - (7 - 13) 81 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (7 - 22) 77 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (3 - 11) 75 yards
Passing TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 4 TDs (1 interception)
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries
Sam Stephens, Summit - 172 yards on 8 carries
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 154 yards on 13 carries
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 154 yards on 10 carries
Kaden Younger, South Albany - 143 yards on 16 carries
Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 120 yards on 8 carries
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 119 yards on 17 carries
Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 104 yards on 11 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 102 yards on 9 carries
Rushing TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 3 TDs
Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs
Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 2 TDs
Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions
Dominic Castanon, Central - 65 yards on 4 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 60 yards on 3 receptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 59 yards on 4 receptions
Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 59 yards on 1 reception
Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 58 yards on 1 reception
Sam Cross, Summit - 52 yards on 1 reception
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 43 yards on 1 reception
Brysen Kachel, West Albany - 40 yards on 2 receptions
Receiving TDs
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 TDs
Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 1 TDs
Cam Johnson, West Albany - 1 TDs
Emmitt Pratt, Putnam - 1 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam - 1 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 1 TDs
Sam Cross, Summit - 1 TDs
Tadhg Brown, Summit - 1 TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 1 TDs
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 1 TDs
Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 1 TDs
Nick Colyer, Wilsonville - 1 TDs
Total tackles
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 15 tackles
Adam Tetrick, Putnam - 15 tackles
Jackson Heath, Putnam - 14 tackles
Noah Reese, West Albany - 13 tackles
Joey Cole, Central - 13 tackles
Roymnn Schaefer, Thurston - 13 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 12 tackles
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam - 11 tackles
Bensen Craig, Central - 10 tackles
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 10 tackles
Josh Peters, Central - 10 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 10 tackles
Tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss
Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Roymnn Schaefer, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss
Jesus Manzo, Central - 2 tackles for loss
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 2 tackles for loss
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 2 tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss
Corren Hester, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss
Lily Barker, West Albany - 2 tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 2 tackles for loss
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 2 tackles for loss
Sacks
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Cohen Mulick, Silverton - 1 interception
Kohler Hernandez, Central - 1 interception
Lucas Steffen, Summit - 1 interception
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 1 interception
Austin Baker, Bend - 1 interception
Sam Armstrong, Bend - 1 interception
Max Williams, South Albany - 1 interception
Jackson Bishop, Bend - 1 interception
Adrian Xibille, Dallas - 1 interception
Forced fumbles
Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble
Fumble recoveries
Joseph Battaglia, Putnam - 1 fumble recovery
Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 1 fumble recovery
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 1 fumble recovery
Corren Hester, Thurston - 1 fumble recovery
Isaiah Mosley, Dallas - 1 fumble
Connor Crum, Mountain View - 1 fumble recovery
Sean Craven, Bend - 1 fumble recovery
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville - 1 fumble recovery
Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 fumble recovery
Non-offensive TDs
Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD
Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD
