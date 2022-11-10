Read full article on original website
WEAR
Retired NAS Pensacola Captain Kinsella credits partnerships in handling 2019 base attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella is being honored for his efforts as Commanding Officer at NAS Pensacola during the deadly attack in 2019. But Kinsella says his leadership was driven by the men who served him. The FBI created the Director's Community Leadership Award over 30 years...
WEAR
WATCH: FBI honors retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing criminal...
WEAR
The Watson Firm plans to give away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Watson Firm is hosting their 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola next Monday. The giveaway will be held at Town & Country Plaza on 3300 N Pace Boulevard. The law firm says they plan to give away 1,000 turkeys and...
WEAR
Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
WEAR
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
WEAR
'That was unbelievable': WEAR's Brent Kearney flies with the Blue Angels
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From barrel rolls to inverts, the Blue Angels make it look easy. Six jets flying within inches of each other going hundreds of miles an hour. The reality is, it's not as easy as it looks. WEAR News' Brent Kearney got a chance to fly with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels gearing up for final show of the season in Pensacola this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The beloved Blue Angels are donning their iconic blue suits for the last show of their season this weekend in Pensacola, Fla. The Blue Angels are coming home after a full year of traveling the world to perform in several countries-- now, they’re concluding their season with a grand finale in their own backyard.
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
Pensacola, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The Escambia High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. The Pine Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Pensacola High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
WEAR
Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrates 40th anniversary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida celebrated it's 40th anniversary on Saturday. The organization held their first public event since the pandemic started at their facility in Pensacola. It also acted as an open house for people to come and find out what the Wildlife Sanctuary was...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
WEAR
Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
macaronikid.com
Places to Find Animals Near Pensacola
Visiting the zoo is an experience in itself… but it also encourages family bonding, animal awareness, and educational opportunities. Come feed a giraffe or ride an express train around the Gorillas! Be sure to catch the Zoo around the holidays for featured events and activities. Gulf Shores has many...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
