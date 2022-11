Numerous scholarships and awards are available to continuing SJMC students. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic are now open and available here. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. February 1, 2023. Upcoming SJMC events:. This week – Look for an SJMC table near the south Hubbell entryway, 11 a.m. – 1...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO