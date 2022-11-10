ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

newbernnow.com

Deborah Cidboy Work on Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts in December

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Deborah Cidboy in the Director’s Gallery for the month of December. Deborah Cidboy is a local artist who specializes in portraiture with a unique twist. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the December ArtWalk from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC communities awarded affordable housing grants

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency has awarded $22.3 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund to three cities for new multi-family housing projects, and two of them are in eastern North Carolina. These grants are tied to financing for multi-family housing rehabilitation and construction outside of the 100-year...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee prepped ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Slaw chopper and slicer were visibly dirty. Some food on steam table were less than 135F. Many flies in kitchen and dining areas. Wet wiping cloths laying on prep tables and carts.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund

Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Eastern Carolina YMCA Shows Appreciation to Military Families

Family time is a precious gift. This is especially true for military families who often find planning vacations a cumbersome task considering the complex schedules of active-duty life. Thanks to donor-advised funding and support from the Armed Services YMCA, 21 families were able to enjoy a weekend filled with family-centered fun at YMCA Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. This opportunity was extended to the families at no cost.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
NEW BERN, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?

Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two bodies found in Duplin County home

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express

Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of DAR Celebrates Native American Heritage and Recognition Month

The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has been busy celebrating “National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month”. Mayor Charles Tyson, Jr. made a proclamation and presented it to Native American Chair Paula Quinn at the Trent Woods Town Hall meeting on November 4, 2022. Chapter members handed out brochures and information about many of the Native American descendants of various tribes: Abenaki, Cherokee, Creek, Dakota, Eno River and Tuscarorian on Nov. 5.
TRENT WOODS, NC
WITN

Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC

