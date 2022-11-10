Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Deborah Cidboy Work on Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts in December
Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Deborah Cidboy in the Director’s Gallery for the month of December. Deborah Cidboy is a local artist who specializes in portraiture with a unique twist. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the December ArtWalk from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC communities awarded affordable housing grants
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency has awarded $22.3 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund to three cities for new multi-family housing projects, and two of them are in eastern North Carolina. These grants are tied to financing for multi-family housing rehabilitation and construction outside of the 100-year...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee prepped ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Slaw chopper and slicer were visibly dirty. Some food on steam table were less than 135F. Many flies in kitchen and dining areas. Wet wiping cloths laying on prep tables and carts.
neusenews.com
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
newbernnow.com
Eastern Carolina YMCA Shows Appreciation to Military Families
Family time is a precious gift. This is especially true for military families who often find planning vacations a cumbersome task considering the complex schedules of active-duty life. Thanks to donor-advised funding and support from the Armed Services YMCA, 21 families were able to enjoy a weekend filled with family-centered fun at YMCA Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. This opportunity was extended to the families at no cost.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
earnthenecklace.com
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
Two bodies found in Duplin County home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
neusenews.com
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
NC city votes to end red light camera program
City officials said vehicle crashes at the intersections where the red lights were installed went down by 29 percent.
newbernnow.com
Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of DAR Celebrates Native American Heritage and Recognition Month
The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has been busy celebrating “National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month”. Mayor Charles Tyson, Jr. made a proclamation and presented it to Native American Chair Paula Quinn at the Trent Woods Town Hall meeting on November 4, 2022. Chapter members handed out brochures and information about many of the Native American descendants of various tribes: Abenaki, Cherokee, Creek, Dakota, Eno River and Tuscarorian on Nov. 5.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
WITN
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
WITN
Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
WRAL
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
