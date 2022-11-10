Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.

