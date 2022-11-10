ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR WITH ALL-NEW MISCHIEVOUS ELF THEME

ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR. Magical holiday experience runs Friday, Nov. 25 – Jan. 1, 2023. Las Vegas Ballpark® announces the return of Enchant this holiday season! The whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree, returns on Friday, Nov. 25 with an all-NEW family-friendly Mischievous Elf theme. Guests can join in on the brand-new maze experience that features best pals, Eddie the Elf and Sparky the Reindeer, who help find missing presents for Santa to deliver— before it’s too late.
LAS VEGAS, NV

