At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO