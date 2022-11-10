Read full article on original website
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Pops Soda & Sweets food truck now serving dirty sodas to Georgetown community
Pops Soda & Sweets held its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets had a grand opening Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas served with cream, flavorings or fruit—as well as sweet tea, lemonade and other treats. Co-owner Cherie Hogan...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
Learning Express toy store now open in Austin
Learning Express opened on Nov. 11 in the Mueller neighborhood. (Courtesy Learning Express) A new locally owned Learning Express toy store opened in Mueller on Nov. 11. Learning Express, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do, sells classic toys for children, such as dolls, arts and crafts supplies, Legos, fidget toys, stuffed animals and more.
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care
The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside
At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
GX Nutrition serving smoothies, shakes and more in Georgetown
GX Nutrition opened Aug. 6 in Georgetown. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) GX Nutrition held its grand opening Aug. 6 at 505 W. University Ave., Ste. 107, Georgetown. The locally owned shop serves smoothies, shakes and provides a full nutrition shop with a variety of supplements. 512-240-4673. www.facebook.com/gxshakeitup.
Sharks Burger branching out to Buda with new location
A new location of Sharks Burger is set to open soon in Buda. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) A new location of family-owned Sharks Burger is set to open at 16649 S. I-35, Buda. The location is under construction and will be inside of a convenience store with an attached fuel canopy.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village
Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
