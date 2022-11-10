ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Learning Express toy store now open in Austin

Learning Express opened on Nov. 11 in the Mueller neighborhood. (Courtesy Learning Express) A new locally owned Learning Express toy store opened in Mueller on Nov. 11. Learning Express, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do, sells classic toys for children, such as dolls, arts and crafts supplies, Legos, fidget toys, stuffed animals and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda

Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
BEE CAVE, TX
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
AUSTIN, TX
St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care

The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside

At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village

Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
