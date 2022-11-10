ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Freyr’s Georgia battery factory will focus on energy storage

Norwegian battery firm Freyr recently confirmed plans for a Georgia factory that will supply batteries for energy storage. Dubbed “Giga America,” the factory will be located on a 368-acre tract in Coweta County, on the southwestern edge of the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to a Freyr press release.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox56news.com

New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy | NewsNation Prime

Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021. The search has now taken authorities outside of a home in Fruitland near where Michael lives and was last seen. #Missing #MichaelVaughan #FruitlandIdaho. New lead in disappearance...
IDAHO STATE
fox56news.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Finally some sunshine, for now

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — High pressure is working its magic today, bringing sunshine to the state after several days of clouds. It will still be chilly, but warmer than the last few days as highs top out in the 40s. Our next storm system brings increased clouds overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades

Will Levis 1-on-1 Kentucky Blood Center starts Big Blu Crush Blood …. The Kentucky Blood Center started its Big Blu Crush Blood Drive Monday. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU …. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Lexington working to help tenants, landlords learn...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy