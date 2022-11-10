Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Freyr’s Georgia battery factory will focus on energy storage
Norwegian battery firm Freyr recently confirmed plans for a Georgia factory that will supply batteries for energy storage. Dubbed “Giga America,” the factory will be located on a 368-acre tract in Coweta County, on the southwestern edge of the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to a Freyr press release.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy | NewsNation Prime
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021. The search has now taken authorities outside of a home in Fruitland near where Michael lives and was last seen. #Missing #MichaelVaughan #FruitlandIdaho. New lead in disappearance...
Justin Logan’s forecast: Finally some sunshine, for now
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — High pressure is working its magic today, bringing sunshine to the state after several days of clouds. It will still be chilly, but warmer than the last few days as highs top out in the 40s. Our next storm system brings increased clouds overnight...
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Wintry mix to rain Tuesday, cold with snow chances midweek
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a beautiful but cool day across the Commonwealth as we welcomed in a little more warmth and some sunshine. Unfortunately, as we look ahead, it’s all about a winterlike feel for the week ahead. Our next storm system brings increasing clouds...
Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades
Will Levis 1-on-1 Kentucky Blood Center starts Big Blu Crush Blood …. The Kentucky Blood Center started its Big Blu Crush Blood Drive Monday. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU …. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Lexington working to help tenants, landlords learn...
