Red Sand display in Asheville used to raise awareness about human trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Asheville Rotary Club teamed up with a local group to prevent human trafficking. During Monday afternoon's event, participants took part in a Red Sand Project event outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Asheville. The sidewalk art exhibits raise awareness of the victims who fall through the cracks.
Nonprofit reports skyrocketing need for donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Asheville say the need for food has skyrocketed across Western North Carolina to peak-pandemic levels. On Monday, MANNA FoodBank said during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the essential need for food remained very elevated with the network serving an average of 109,000 people each month—68% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Asheville Housing Authority Ushers in New Affordable Housing Development
Asheville – A new construction 9% housing tax credit development in Buncombe County has been granted to the Asheville Housing Authority (AHA) and Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. The initial stage of the “Reimagining Deaverview” effort is a new rental complex that will comprise 82 units and be situated at...
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
Counting error leads to some big changes in one Western North Carolina commission race
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A vote counting error on Election Day led to the inaccurate reporting of results in Jackson County's Board of Commissioners race. The mistake has now been corrected and impacted candidates are responding. Jackson County's Board of Elections director says on Election Day, a batch...
A-B Tech to demolish Enka campus tower
“It’s better to destroy than to create when you’re not creating those few things which are truly necessary,” says a character in Federico Fellini’s 8 ½. Perhaps Buncombe County leaders have been watching the classic Italian filmmaker: Included on the Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15, is a memorandum approving the demolition of the Enka Tower on A-B Tech’s Enka campus.
Community Foundation of Henderson County Announces Award Winners
Press release from Community Foundation of Henderson County:. On Tuesday, November 8, Community Foundation of Henderson County hosted its first in-person Annual Luncheon since 2019. The event, held at Jeter Mountain Farm, was attended by nearly 250 community members. The Luncheon featured highlights from the Foundation’s past fiscal year, looked back at 40 years of the organization’s history, and recognized two local philanthropists with the presentation of the Marlow Philanthropic Catalyst Award and Sauer Charitable Leadership Award.
Veterans therapy farm raises funds at barbecue for new greenhouse, barn renovations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit hosted a Veterans Day barbeque fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 12. Families gathered together in Hendersonville to celebrate veterans and to raise money for VETS Farm -- Veterans Engaging Through Service Farm. The nonprofit provides therapy to veterans through hands-on animal care, farming and...
Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting
There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.
Buncombe’s Plans for Solid Waste
Asheville – Cassandra Lohmeyer, Buncombe County’s recycling coordinator, provided an overview of the recent “Waste Characterization Study” conducted by SCS Engineers. The objective was to help the county glean information that would help extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Estimates of landfill totals were extrapolated from hand-sorting through 45 samples, each containing 214 pounds of waste. A visual inspection was conducted for estimates of large items like white goods.
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC
Asheville is positioned only a fast drive from countless adventures within the stunning Blue Ridge mountains. Because the gateway to exploring stunning WNC, there are a whole bunch of miles of hikes inside shut proximity. The Blue Ridge area is without doubt one of the most biodiverse within the county, with over 100 species of timber, 70 mammals, and over 225 recognized birds. Many of those trails characteristic dazzling waterfalls, others a uncommon glimpse of excessive altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
'Some of them wouldn't make it:' Homeless shelters crucial on Code Purple nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures outside have continued to fall this weekend in the mountains -- with increasing impact on one of the most vulnerable populations. The city of Asheville declared its second Code Purple of the season over the weekend as freezing temperatures were expected to hit Saturday through Monday nights, Nov. 12-14.
Two Women University Leaders Who Have Announced They Are Stepping Down
Has announced her intention to step down from her role as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Asheville, effective December 31, 2022. To provide support for a smooth leadership transition, she will serve in an advisory capacity on an on-call basis to the interim chancellor through July 31, 2023.
Letter: Write city leaders about Merrimon Avenue disaster
Now that we are experiencing the effects of the changes to Merrimon Avenue and see that it is not working (nor should ever have been approved), let’s write to the people elected to do what is right for us to try to get this fixed. Many folks having to...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
10 Things to do Over the Holiday Season in Asheville, North Carolina
Between the country’s largest gingerbread competition and the renowned holiday celebration at the historic Biltmore Estate, Asheville has become a popular Christmas destination in recent years. Add in a small chance of an early winter storm, a lineup of festive events, and a multitude of winter recreational opportunities nearby, and it’s really no surprise that more & more people continue to flock to Asheville to celebrate the holiday season in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The second Code Purple of the season is expected to last through the week. According to the Code Purple manual, shelters are supposed to allow for walk-ins from 4-8 p.m. on designated nights, and then it's only drop off by emergency services after that. Asheville police say...
