Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/22 – 11/13/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
oilcity.news
Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
oilcity.news
Casper PD: Person lying on the road seriously injured after vehicle backed over them Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Sunday evening, the Casper Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle–pedestrian collision at the intersection of K Street and North Lincoln Street, the agency said in a press release Monday. The police department’s investigation indicates a person was lying in the middle...
oilcity.news
Casper man pleads not guilty to charges after police say they seized almost 10 lbs. of marijuana, cultivation operation
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Casper police say they found almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana and half a dozen mature cannabis plants on his property in September. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) District Attorney finds Casper officer justified in shooting that injured suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County District Attorney’s office has found a Casper police officer justified in firing on an armed suspect on May 30, according to a Casper Police Department release Tuesday. The suspect received a single “grazing wound” to his arm by the single gunshot, according to language in the video that was also released.
capcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
county17.com
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/2/22–11/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
oilcity.news
Natrona trustees greenlight ~$1.62M for more parking at Kelly Walsh, Roosevelt/Pathways
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees voted to authorize money to go toward the addition of parking at Kelly Walsh High School and at Roosevelt High School and Pathways Innovation Center’s shared campus in Casper. About $1 million from NCSD’s Capital...
oilcity.news
Casper-based 4 Elements LLC awarded $476K contract for roofing work at six Natrona school facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based 4 Elements LLC has been awarded a $476,225 contract to complete roofing work at six Natrona County School District facilities. The NCSD Board of Trustees awarded the contract during its meeting on Monday. 4 Elements will be tasked with conducting roofing work at the Crest Hill Elementary gymnasium, the Dean Morgan Junior High gym, Evansville Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Verda James Elementary and University Park.
oilcity.news
Casper’s Journey Elementary awarded $2,500 to help with ‘Trout in the Classroom’ project
CASPER, Wyo. — Journey Elementary School has been awarded a $2,500 grant to support a “Trout in the Classroom” project. The “Funding the Future” grant has been awarded by Continental Resources. The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing acceptance of the grant during its meeting Monday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Republicans seek candidate to fill remainder of Perkins’s senate seat
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Republican Party is taking applications to replace Drew Perkins as District 29 Senator. Perkins has resigned to become Governor Mark Gordon’s chief of staff, and challenger Bob Ide won the seat in the primary. Though Ide will formally assume the duties in...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
Comments / 1