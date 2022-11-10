Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
State Board of Education to talk ways to reduce load of teaching standards at Wednesday meeting in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education will be holding a meeting starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the University of Wyoming – Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #163, Room UU322. The board adopted a resolution during its October meeting with an eye toward...
oilcity.news
Students help with mine reclamation planting as Wyoming inmates grow over 30K sagebrush seedlings
CASPER, Wyo. — Six Wyoming Honor Farm inmates helped grow 30,478 sagebrush seedlings in a greenhouse this year to support restoration efforts in the state, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality said on Monday. Lander Middle School helped plant 729 of the seedlings to support reclamation efforts at the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
oilcity.news
Wyoming agricultural producers can now apply for conservation funds
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming, through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will receive an additional $16 million to support the voluntary conservation of private, working lands and migratory big game populations. The USDA–Wyoming Big Game Conservation Partnership was established to provide producers with the...
oilcity.news
BLM planning slash pile burns in Bighorn Mountains, Campbell County through fall, winter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming’s Buffalo Field Office is planning to conduct slash pile burning in the Bighorn Mountains and in Campbell County this fall and winter. The prescribed burns are expected to begin around mid-November and could continue through April 2023. Burning will...
oilcity.news
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations, with 5–9 inches possible by...
