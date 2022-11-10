Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Titusville Herald
Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing
DENVER (AP) — Facing sky-high housing prices, Colorado residents have voted to direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, the measure was the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to...
Titusville Herald
Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia's holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. The donated trees were growing too tall and...
Titusville Herald
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Titusville Herald
Remains of World War II soldier from Pennsylvania identified
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc....
