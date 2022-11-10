Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissions continue to work on 2023 budget
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Now that budget hearings have been held the Allen County Commissioners are crunching the numbers to come to a balanced budget. They are still waiting for the estimated revenues from the budget commissioner before they can make any final decisions on the budget. Department heads have submitted their requests and now comes the hard part, making sure those requests and the increase in items, like health insurance, and utilities, don't exceed incoming revenue.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
peakofohio.com
County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy
Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
peakofohio.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges
Bellefontaine Police responded to a domestic violence call Monday morning just before 1:00. Police were sent to Pratt Street in Bellefontaine where a female victim reported that Tim Tewksbury shoved her on multiple occasions during an argument. The victim said that Tewksbury threw a bag of tobacco at her face...
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
hometownstations.com
Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
thevillagereporter.com
Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District
A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine. Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60...
wktn.com
City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles
The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
thevillagereporter.com
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bush to serve a minimum of 75 years
The first defendant to stand trial for the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz will have to serve 75 years before he is eligible for parole. Josia Bush, 19, appeared Thursday before Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig and was sentenced to consecutive life terms with a minimum of 15 year on two counts of complicity to murder; 11 years for one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; 11 years on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and eight years on one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Sentencing for one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was merged with the robbery sentence.
