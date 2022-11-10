ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Union Station Thanksgiving meal program desperately needs turkeys

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXsbD_0j6Ow04200

Turkeys needed for Union Station Thanksgiving meals 02:01

Union Station Homeless Services is getting ready for Thanksgiving, where it typically provides 4,000 holiday dinners for the community, but only has seven turkeys so far.

It takes about 450 turkeys to make the meals for the community and the plea for help to get that amount went out today, Kara Finnstrom reports.

The non-profit is getting hit by the nationwide turkey shortage and higher price tag as well as a shorter donor list.

To help out with getting turkeys, visit: UnionStationhs.org/dinner-in-the-park

.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Union Station Needs Frozen Turkeys!

Pasadena’s Homeless Service has an urgent need for frozen turkeys. What is Thanksgiving without a turkey? Many of Pasadena’s most vulnerable and unsheltered might find out this year. Due to the nationwide shortage and rising price of turkeys, Union Station Homeless Services has a desperate need for frozen...
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]

I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

At least 1,000 patients expected during Anaheim Health Fair for free health care services

Long lines are expected in Anaheim Sunday where people can go to get free health screenings. Free COVID and flu shots were also being offered at the Anaheim Convention Center during the 16th annual Anaheim Health Fair, which was expected to feature a variety of no-cost medical, dental and vision services. The two-day fair was drawing crowds in the hundreds and was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. It was expected to conclude by 2 p.m. Sunday. "Health care is so important for all of us, and for many of the folks that come here, this might be their only opportunity to...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Rise in homeless activity in Downtown Long Beach hurting businesses' bottom line

Employees at Modica's Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades. But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business. Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff. "He went behind my counter and that's where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here," Modica said. Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Recovery efforts for victims swept away in Ontario wash continue

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dive team continued their search Thursday for four unaccounted for victims swept away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday. “By the time the water washed me down it, there was no way…there was nothing to hold onto,”...
ONTARIO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Target to take over part of former Kmart building

Target will occupy 70,000 square feet of space in Ontario formerly used by Kmart. The retail chain has leased space in the Vineyard Freeway Center, 1670 E. Fourth St., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Progressive marketed the property next...
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Body found near LA Riverbed in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body near the Los Angeles Riverbed in Long Beach. The body was discovered at around 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. Police did not disclose the gender or identity of the deceased person. As investigators surveyed the scene, they directed traffic away from the area. 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage

Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.Reportedly one of Leno's vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. Officials at the hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read: "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Health officials urge public to get Covid booster shots

A new COVID wave is coming, and public health officials are urging the public to get booster shots."The holidays bring a lot of people together in indoor settings so there is a lot more opportunities for transmission, said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's Health Officer. On Monday, Moderna released data showing its new bivalent COVID-19 booster works significantly better than its original formula, particularly against the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, according to the latest numbers people aren't getting boosted at the same rate compared to when the vaccines were first released. In Long Beach, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA

At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 person killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Malibu that occurred Monday afternoon. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, but police reported that the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Kanan Dume Road and Pacific Coast Highway. It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but with Sky2 over the scene one car appeared to have flipped over and burst into flames following the collision. A second vehicle could be seen several hundred feet away with damage to the rear end, and a motorcycle could be seen on the ground near the second vehicle. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators closed all lanes of PCH as they surveyed the area. The identity of the deceased person was not made available by deputies. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy