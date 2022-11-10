ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo tax rate increases pennies in 2023

By By KEVIN PASSON
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Antigo city staff will get a cost-of-livng adjustment in 2023, following the the passage of the 2023 budget by the Antigo City Council on Wednesday.

Non-represented exempt staff, including the city attorney and assistant city attorney, will get a 2% increase, and non-represented non-exempt staff will get a 3% increase. This latter group includes all full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

In a separate resolution, aldermen approved a total tax levy of $3.7 million. This levy includes $3.6 million for general purposes and $101,236 for additional debt service purposes.

The levy will result in a mill rate increase of four cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $4 on a $100,000 home, Mayor Bill Brandt noted.

General fund revenues will decline from 2022 to 2023, from $7.43 million to $7.12 million. All revenues combined will also be down from $23.55 million to $23.09 million. The grand total of expenditures in 2022 totaled $22.57 million, compared to $21.58 million in 2023.

