Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

By Brigid Kennedy
 4 days ago

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday prior to the Group of 20, or G20, summit in Bali, Indonesia, the White House announced Thursday.

It will be the pair's first in-person consultation since Biden took office, CNN reports. They've otherwise spoken virtually five times over the past two years .

Per a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the two leaders will discuss "efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community." They will also likely discuss "trade, human rights, and North Korea," per The New York Times .

The president "will get to sit in the same room with Xi Jinping, be direct and straightforward with him as he always is, and expect the same in return from Xi," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday. Biden will also make no "fundamental concessions" regarding U.S. support for Taiwan, a senior administration official told the Times. China believes Taiwan is part of its territory.

Officials are under no illusions the meeting will magically ease tensions between China and the U.S., but they are hopeful Biden can "build the floor" for a working relationship that might even allow for cooperation from time to time, CNN reports.

"I don't in any way think that the two leaders are going to sit down and be able to solve all their differences or problems," one administration official told CNN. "But I do think that we believe that some of these steps could be important along the way."

Related
The Week

35 things Trump has said about Biden

Here are 35 things Donald Trump has said about President Biden: On Biden's political track record 1. "You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." [April 21, 2022] 2. "Joe Biden has turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy and security into catastrophe." [Feb. 28, 2022] 3. "With every decision, Joe Biden twisted a knife into the hands and hearts of the American worker." [Sept. 21, 2021] 4. "For 47 years, Joe Biden viciously attacked Black Americans. He called young...
The Week

Why Russia's retreat from Kherson is a big deal for Ukraine

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The people in these provinces were Russian citizens now, Putin proclaimed. Just a few months later, in November, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Putin's troops to retreat from Kherson City, the first and only regional capital Russia has captured in the war, and all provincial lands west of the Dnipro River. Russia said the retreat was complete on November 11, marking a huge embarrassment for Putin and a massive victory for Ukraine. Here's a look a why Russia's pullback is such a big deal. Why is Russia leaving...
The Week

Trump lashes out at potential 2024 rival Youngkin — 'Sounds Chinese'

Former President Donald Trump attacked Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) on Friday morning, as the Republican party grapples nationally with what has widely been seen as an underwhelming performance in this week's 2022 midterm elections.  In a message posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted himself as the animating force behind Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial victory over Terry McAuliffe, writing that "Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me."  Trump's assertion of having "telephonically" rallied for Youngkin is likely a reference to his making a brief phone call into a virtual campaign event, where...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

Thousands protest president's plan to overhaul Mexican electoral system

Thousands of people marched down Mexico City's main thoroughfare on Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's proposed electoral reforms, The Associated Press reported.  The colossal crowd seemed to undermine López Obrador's stance that the protestors were among a small minority of elitists within Mexico.  The heart of the protests concerned the country's National Electoral Institute, the government agency responsible for running Mexico's federal elections. The crowd was gathered in opposition to López Obrador's announced plan to overhaul the institute and replace its council members with publically elected delegates. The president's plan would also include cutting financing for political parties and eliminating state electoral offices, per AP.  While López Obrador...
The Week

Trump is reportedly being encouraged to delay his 'very big announcement' set for Nov. 15

With Tuesday's promised "red wave" being more like a whimper, former President Donald Trump is considering pushing back the "very big announcement" he planned for next week, several people close to him told The Washington Post on Wednesday. Trump said at a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would make the big announcement on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. It's believed Trump intends to declare that he's running for president in 2024, but now that the midterm elections are over, and major candidates he endorsed like Mehmet Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon for governor in Michigan...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Slovenia elects Melania Trump's former lawyer as first female president

Nataša Pirc Musar, a lawyer and one-time attorney for former first lady Melania Trump, was elected Slovenia's first female president on Sunday, Politico and The Associated Press reported.  Musar won the presidency in a runoff election against conservative Anže Logar, the country's former foreign minister. With nearly all of the votes tabulated, Musar led Logar 54 percent to 46 percent, according to Slovenian media reports obtained by AP.  Musar's election highlights the small European nation's rising liberal bloc. Slovenia's center-left coalition also won a victory in parliamentary elections this past April.  "My first task will be to open a dialogue among all Slovenians," Musar said in a victory speech,...
The Week

Ukrainian forces are warily closing in on Kherson City after Russia's purported retreat

Ukrainian forces, discovering that Russian troops really are pulling back in southern Kherson region, advanced more than four miles toward regional capital Kherson City on Thursday, retaking more than 100 square miles of land and reclaiming 12 municipalities, Ukraine's military said. But they are moving slowly, "advancing into heavily mined towns and villages, and navigating around bridges the Russians blew up to cover their withdrawal," The New York Times reports. "Heavy fighting continues in some places." When Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson City and all other occupied territory west of the Dnipro River on...
The Week

The growing danger of political violence

Threats of politically motivated violence and actual attacks are soaring. Why is this happening? Here's everything you need to know: When did violence surge? Politically motivated violence has waxed and waned throughout American history, but the current upsurge began with the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016. Since Trump took office, threats against members of Congress have increased 10-fold, with 9,625 incidents reported last year. The FBI has tripled its domestic terrorism budget, and the U.S. Justice Department has created task forces to investigate the intimidation of public officials. A man steeped in MAGA rhetoric and QAnon online conspiracy theories...
OREGON STATE
The Week

World population hits 8 billion this week

The world population is expected to hit 8 billion on Tuesday, a monumental milestone in human history, just 11 years after the population hit 7 billion. The population has grown rapidly for almost all of humanity's existence. Between 1 C.E. and 1650, the population grew a measly 200 million, however, the world is now expected to grow another half a billion by 2030. The growth is attributed to the increased life expectancy due to medical advancements. The U.N. predicts that the population will peak at around 10.7 billion in the 2080s. But, population growth is the slowest its been since 1950,...
The Week

Prosecutors decline to charge Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine work

Federal prosecutors on Monday declined to charge former New York City mayor and longtime Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for his work with Ukrainian figures during the Trump administration. The decision ends a more than year-long investigation into whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent as part of his efforts to aid the Trump administration by denigrating then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their Ukrainian dealings.  "In my business, we would call that total victory," attorney Robert Costello, who represented Giuliani in this case, told The Associated Press upon news of the prosecutors' decision. "We appreciate what the U.S. attorney's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

EU expecting recession as inflation remains high

The European Union is now expecting a recession, European Commission officials said Friday. The commission's economic forecast for fall 2022 predicted growth of just 0.3 percent, which is a cut of more than one percent from estimates back in July, Politico reports. Officials believe the economy is shrinking and will continue to do so through the first quarter of 2023, fueled in large part by an "energy-driven cost-of-living" crisis resulting from the nearby war, Bloomberg writes. "Amid elevated uncertainty, high energy price pressures, erosion of households' purchasing power, a weaker external environment, and tighter financing conditions are expected to tip the EU, the euro area, and most...
The Week

Ukrainian forces welcomed in liberated Kherson by cheering crowds, Russian sabotage and plunder

Ukrainian forces swept into Kherson, the regional capital of southern Kherson province, over the weekend following Russia's unexpectedly quick, deeply humiliating retreat from the city and all Ukrainian land west of the Dnipro River. They were greeted by cheering, sometimes weeping residents wearing Ukrainian flags and hugging soldiers — and sometimes reporters, as CNN's Nic Robertson discovered. The celebration lasted all weekend. But Ukrainian authorities also found that Russia had looted and destroyed infrastructure in the city before pulling out, leaving Kherson with no power, heat, water, or cellphone service. "There's a critical lack of water in the city," Roman Holovnya,...
The Courier Journal

Kentucky is counting on Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to support Senate Credit Card Bill

Kentuckians need relief from record inflation, and while Democrats are banking on their liberal wish list spending package to bring down prices, several studies show the “Inflation Reduction Act” may have the opposite effect. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of legislators has advanced a new bill that would help alleviate the financial strain felt by families across the U.S. while leveling the playing field for some of the companies that have profited the most from this crisis.  The...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Week

Netanyahu to form new government in Israel, create conservative coalition

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his official mandate on Sunday to helm a new conservative coalition, effectively guaranteeing that the country's longest-serving prime minister will take the reigns of the Israeli government once again.  Netanyahu was invited by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form the new government, and The Jerusalem Post noted that he now has 28 days to create his coalition, something that is expected to easily occur given Netanyahu's strong backing in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.  Netanyahu is no stranger to the prime ministership, and he will be thrust into the job for a record sixth time after previously serving...
The Week

Labor: Job growth complicates inflation fight

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't...
The Week

What to expect from COVID this winter

It was just last winter that the highly-transmissible Omicron variant co-opted the holiday season and sent COVID-19 cases soaring well into the new year. But what should we prepare for this time around? Here's everything you need to know: Should we expect a winter COVID wave? Public health experts are certainly worried, especially considering the rising case counts in the U.K. and across Europe, The Scientist reports. "In the past, what's happened in Europe often has been a harbinger for what's about to happen in the United States," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
