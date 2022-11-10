Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Rum 138’s 10th Anniversary Music & Art Festival to be held Nov. 18-20
FORT WHITE, Fla. – Rum 138 will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a Music & Arts Festival, “Cats Under the Stars,” a 3-Day camping event, Friday to Sunday, November 18, 19, and 20 at its location at 2070 SW County Road 138, Fort White, Florida. This event promises a fun-filled weekend of live music, art, yoga, camping, and kayak trips on the Santa Fe River, located in north central Florida. Weekend and day passes are available. The event also features a pre-party on Thursday, November 17. The event will include a picking tent, live silent disco, and food and craft vendors. Daily canoe and kayak trips are available by reservation at rum138.com.
alachuachronicle.com
Thursday’s City Commission meeting will feature vote on Fair Chance Hiring ordinance that will prohibit employers from performing criminal background screenings before extending a job offer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – During the afternoon portion of the November 17 Gainesville City Commission meeting, the commission will vote on the first reading of a “Fair Chance Hiring” ordinance. The commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee (GPC), first heard a presentation on the proposed ordinance on...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
alachuachronicle.com
Students and parents can explore high school career academies on November 17
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Students who will be entering high school next year, along with their families, are invited to learn more about the district’s wide variety of career academies by attending this year’s Career Academy Showcase. The annual event, which usually draws well over 700 people,...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for November 11-18, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for November 11-18, 2022. SE Fourth Street: Southeast Fourth Street, at Southeast Eighth Place, will be closed Nov. 14-18 for roadwork. This closure will require traffic detours. Continuing Notices. SW Ninth Terrace: Southwest Ninth Terrace will...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Publix
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hunter Kaleb Burton, 23, was arrested late last night after allegedly demanding money from a Publix cashier while displaying a gun. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to the Publix at 3930 SW Archer Road at 9:56 p.m. last night following a report of a robbery. Employees at the store told the officer that the man had been in the store for over an hour before approaching a cashier and demanding two cash register trays from him. The man reportedly lifted his shirt to show the cashier his holstered firearm in his waistband.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for hitting others with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Tyeisha Shenay Gould, 37, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly hitting two women with a shovel during a fight at an apartment complex. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a fight at an apartment complex (the location was redacted from the arrest report) between a number of women. A victim told the deputy that a fight broke out between her, a woman related to her, and two neighboring women after damage to the second woman’s car. The victim said Gould arrived with a shovel and that Gould hit her with the shovel multiple times while she was trying to break up the fight. The second victim also said she was hit with the shovel while she was on the ground fighting. Both victims described the shovel as a black spade tip with a long handle. Both victims reportedly had multiple cuts on their arms and faces. The victims also reported that Gould had hit the second woman’s vehicle windshield with her hand, breaking the windshield; the deputy confirmed that there was a large crack on the windshield of the woman’s vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
Comments / 0