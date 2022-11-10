GAINESVILLE, Fla – Tyeisha Shenay Gould, 37, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly hitting two women with a shovel during a fight at an apartment complex. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a fight at an apartment complex (the location was redacted from the arrest report) between a number of women. A victim told the deputy that a fight broke out between her, a woman related to her, and two neighboring women after damage to the second woman’s car. The victim said Gould arrived with a shovel and that Gould hit her with the shovel multiple times while she was trying to break up the fight. The second victim also said she was hit with the shovel while she was on the ground fighting. Both victims described the shovel as a black spade tip with a long handle. Both victims reportedly had multiple cuts on their arms and faces. The victims also reported that Gould had hit the second woman’s vehicle windshield with her hand, breaking the windshield; the deputy confirmed that there was a large crack on the windshield of the woman’s vehicle.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO