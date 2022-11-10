ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

spokanepublicradio.org

Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return

Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State invests over $27 million for childcare providers

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth and Families to give $27.3 million in grants to 253 childcare providers across the state. The grants will give providers financial assistance for renovations, including roof repairs, COVID-19 safety measures, playground equipment upgrades and other things to help improve the health and safety of...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge

The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)

3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'

A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE

