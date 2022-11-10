Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
Chronicle
Washington Main Street Program Gives Organizational Excellence Award to the Centralia Downtown Association
The Centralia Downtown Association was recently given the 2022 Organizational Excellence award by the Washington State Main Street Program. The association earned the award for its block parties. The award is one of the program’s annual Excellence on Main awards. According to the announcement, the award recognizes “excellence in...
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
99 Missing Washington State Women and Girls That Need to Be Found
It's one of the worst feelings in the entire World. Your child, a family member, or a loved one is missing and no one knows where they could be. As time moves on it might seem like there is no hope but let's not let the light go out. Take a look at the below missing women and girls of Washington State that need to be found.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
Vending machines dispense Narcan in SW Washington
There are now vending machines providing Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid related overdose, across southwest Washington.
WA State invests over $27 million for childcare providers
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth and Families to give $27.3 million in grants to 253 childcare providers across the state. The grants will give providers financial assistance for renovations, including roof repairs, COVID-19 safety measures, playground equipment upgrades and other things to help improve the health and safety of...
Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington
SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
Can You Name 7 Famous Foods That Originated in Washington State?
Can You Name The Foods That Originated In Washington State?. Washington State is famous for a lot of things – our stunning natural beauty, vibrant cities, and of course, rain. But did you know that the Evergreen State is also home to a number of iconic foods?. Here are...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)
3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
Chronicle
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
Washington's Attorney General warns at-home rape kit company to stop sales in the state
SEATTLE — Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson is sounding the alarm on a company that’s marketing at-home rape kits to college students. “I find this company so predatory and dangerous,” said Leah Griffin. Griffin is a sexual assault survivor and advocate who fought to get laws...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
610KONA
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
Comments / 6