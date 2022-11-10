Read full article on original website
Sharon Ness
4d ago
Until we get this state off of mail-in ballots and back to paper ballots with proper picture ID, Republicans will have a very hard time. Somehow after the Rossi/Gregoire debacle of 2004, Democrats have perfected cheating through mail in ballots.
Reply(3)
12
Jason Steinbach
4d ago
Washington will be blue FOREVER!! Inslee shall pass away many years from now as our governor. There is nothing anyone can do about it.
Reply
3
Related
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
Why Did State Dem Chairman Push Klippert Write-in Campaign?
The chairman of the Washington State Democratic Party is being accused of encouraging voters to write-in Brad Klippert, in an effort to help boost a fellow Dem to win the Secretary of State race. Tina Podlodowski is facing some heat now. Klippert running for Secretary of State. In September, following...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
Chronicle
Washington Main Street Program Gives Organizational Excellence Award to the Centralia Downtown Association
The Centralia Downtown Association was recently given the 2022 Organizational Excellence award by the Washington State Main Street Program. The association earned the award for its block parties. The award is one of the program’s annual Excellence on Main awards. According to the announcement, the award recognizes “excellence in...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
WA State invests over $27 million for childcare providers
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth and Families to give $27.3 million in grants to 253 childcare providers across the state. The grants will give providers financial assistance for renovations, including roof repairs, COVID-19 safety measures, playground equipment upgrades and other things to help improve the health and safety of...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)
3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
Yakima Herald Republic
Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge
There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington
SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
washingtonstatewire.com
Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson
Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
99 Missing Washington State Women and Girls That Need to Be Found
It's one of the worst feelings in the entire World. Your child, a family member, or a loved one is missing and no one knows where they could be. As time moves on it might seem like there is no hope but let's not let the light go out. Take a look at the below missing women and girls of Washington State that need to be found.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
Comments / 13