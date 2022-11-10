Read full article on original website
WVNews
Krodel Festival of Lights to open November 23 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Main Street Point Pleasant’s annual Festival of Lights at Krodel Park is on schedule to begin on Nov. 23 and will run through Jan. 1 each night from 5:30-9 p.m. The drive-through display is free to the public, though donations are accepted and appreciated.
WVNews
Twenty-Two families available for adoption
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Screening Committee has met the past two weeks and approved 42 families for adoption after reviewing applications. Applications are available at Ravenswood City Hall during normal business hours in the lobby or through the drive-through. Applications must be post-marked by Dec....
WVNews
Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
WVNews
Organizers break ground on Mason County Veterans Memorial
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Mason County Veterans Memorial was held Thursday in Mason. The event began at the Wahama High School gymnasium before moving over to the actual memorial site on the Mason side of the Bridge of Honor. Memorial committee trustee Gary...
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary dedicates new playground donated by Berkshire Hathaway Energy
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Lost Creek Elementary School formally dedicated its new playground Monday in a ceremony with students, staff and donors. Leading the effort to install the playground was Jason Drummond, manager of gas operations for Berkshire Hathaway Energy in Lost Creek and Lewis County.
WVNews
George Elwood Ford
George Elwood Ford, 72, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV. He was born on November 18, 1949, in Sandyville, WV, son of the late Rollo Brooks and Myrtle Virginia McCauley Ford.
WVNews
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
WVNews
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) reaches half of fundraising goal
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Since June, more than $390,000 has been raised and dedicated to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual campaign. But, while Executive Director Brad Riffee lauded the milestone, volunteers and donors, he urged more local residents to consider giving back throughout the upcoming holiday season.
WVNews
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Who is never hungry on Thanksgiving?
WVNews
Glenville State University Winter Commencement set for Dec. 10
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.
WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. James Earl Gerlach, 1 count of battery, $2,000 bond.
WVNews
Steven Lynn Marple
JANE LEW- Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and...
WVNews
Ravenswood Middle football finishes with 5-3 record
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – It was a nice season for the Ravenswood Middle School Demon football team. Injuries prevented the Demons of head coach Aaron Bennett from having a campaign with possibly more wins.
WVNews
Southern Local observes Veterans Day
RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — Southern Local Schools in Racine observed Veterans Day as they have in past years, with a program honoring those who have served. Superintendent Tony Deem, himself a veteran, believes students can learn more about the day by being in school and taking part in the ceremonies, so Southern students do not have the day off. Deem said he wants his students to understand what Veterans Day means, and why this day was chosen to honor them.
WVNews
The Road to Wheeling: Round Two
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WV News) – And then there were 24. That’s how many high school’s football teams will be practicing this week in West Virginia.
WVNews
Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
WVNews
Charles 'Chucky' E Yeager Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chucky” E Yeager Jr., 54 of Jarvisville WV went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1968, the son of Kathryn Sue Bolte Yeager Wallace and husband Dick Wallace, of Salem, and the late Charles E Yeager Sr.
WVNews
Medal of Honor recipient who was slain in Gallipolis to be honored
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — When phase 1 of the Mason County Veterans Memorial is completed it will feature an engraved rock devoted to Chester H. West, a Medal of Honor recipient who was tragically killed in Gallipolis in 1935. West was born in Colorado in 1888, and enlisted...
WVNews
Racine FFA participates in District 10 Job Interview CDE
WARREN, Ohio — On Nov. 3, 2022, three Racine Southern FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE) hosted at Warren High School. The contestants for each grade were Hunter Jarrell (freshmen), Katie Rowe (junior) and Cassidy Bailey (senior).
