Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yorktown girls basketball has a 'different vibe' and confidence heading into 2022-23
YORKTOWN, Ind. — Last season was a frustrating one for Yorktown girls basketball. The team's 5-18 record was the program's worst in 15 years, made all the more disappointing by falling just short in several winnable contests. The Tigers flashed potential — a dominant quarter here, a strong half there — but rarely compiled a complete four-quarter effort.
WVNews
Local Sports Briefs
Tryouts for Preston High School winter sports began on Monday, and fans will have a chance to check out the whole official roster within the next couple of weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, Preston will have its “First Annual Black & Silver Boys’ Basketball Game” at Terra Alta/East Preston School inside the school’s gym.
WVNews
Ravenswood Middle football finishes with 5-3 record
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – It was a nice season for the Ravenswood Middle School Demon football team. Injuries prevented the Demons of head coach Aaron Bennett from having a campaign with possibly more wins.
WVNews
Smolder among those still involved with postseason play
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – One-time Ripley High football star and Viking head coach Eddie Smolder is moving on to the next round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs. The state championship games in all three classes will be played the first weekend of December in Wheeling.
WVNews
Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70
MIAMI (OHIO) (1-2) Mirambeaux 4-10 2-2 10, Lairy 10-18 10-10 34, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Mabrey 4-10 0-0 8, Smith 4-8 0-0 12, Yofan 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Tatum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-12 70.
WVNews
Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole's bobblehead doll was a big hit — and the real guy himself sure shined, too. Back in the starting lineup for a night, Poole scored a season-best 36 points and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday.
WVNews
Troy 79, Florida St. 72
TROY (3-0) Tshimanga 0-0 0-4 0, Williams 5-9 0-2 12, Muhammad 8-15 2-3 23, Phillips 1-11 0-0 3, Punter 3-7 2-2 10, Turner 3-5 1-2 7, Eugene 6-12 8-9 22, Fields 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Geffrard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 13-22 79.
WVNews
Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74
SANTA CLARA (2-1) Braun 6-8 0-0 14, Justice 1-9 2-3 4, Bediako 4-5 1-3 9, Podziemski 3-11 4-4 12, Stewart 2-9 0-0 5, Knapper 1-4 1-2 3, Marshall 4-7 1-1 10, Tilly 1-3 1-2 3, Holt 3-5 0-0 7, Akametu 0-2 4-4 4, Tongue 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-65 15-21 74.
WVNews
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI (AP) — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat.
WVNews
Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51
JOHNSON & WALES (RI) (0-1) Phang 1-3 0-1 2, Davis 1-2 0-2 2, Rasberry 5-19 0-2 13, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Zangerle 6-17 1-2 15, Duke 1-6 0-2 2, Fiorito 2-6 0-0 4, T.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw-Glen 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Botolino 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-64 3-11 51.
State finalists and football stars: Vote for Springfield high school athlete of the week
Here are the nominees for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week. Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com. ...
How Forreston football took an offensive lineman and made him into a dominant fullback
FORRESTON — Johnny Kobler was a star running back in middle school. But he never complained when his high school coaches turned him into a blocker. “I love football,” Kobler said. “If they told me I had to play long snapper and that was it, I would play long snapper and perfect it...
WVNews
Golden State 132, San Antonio 95
SAN ANTONIO (95) Johnson 5-15 2-2 15, Sochan 5-13 2-3 12, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 5-12 0-0 12, Vassell 3-11 0-0 6, McDermott 2-6 1-2 7, Roby 3-9 2-4 9, Bassey 3-5 0-0 6, Dieng 1-4 3-4 6, Hall 3-7 0-0 6, Richardson 3-12 3-4 10. Totals 36-100 13-19 95.
WVNews
Charlotte 112, Orlando 105
CHARLOTTE (112) Oubre Jr. 5-18 6-8 16, Washington 6-13 2-2 14, Plumlee 8-9 2-2 18, Ball 6-19 1-1 17, Rozier 7-15 2-2 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 10, Richards 2-2 2-2 6, Bouknight 0-1 0-0 0, Maledon 4-4 4-5 14. Totals 42-88 21-24 112.
WVNews
Washington 78, Utah Tech 67
UTAH TECH (1-2) Leter 3-8 0-0 6, Christensen 11-17 3-6 26, Gonsalves 0-5 0-0 0, Gooden 3-9 1-2 9, Staine 1-10 0-0 3, Pope 5-9 1-1 13, Nicolds 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Edmonds 0-1 0-1 0, Allfrey 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-64 8-14 67.
WVNews
Drake 80, Wofford 72
WOFFORD (1-2) Jones 0-2 3-4 3, Tice 4-8 0-0 11, Mack 5-9 2-2 13, Paveletzke 5-11 3-3 15, Tripp 7-11 0-0 18, McCorkle 3-7 0-0 7, Silas 2-4 0-0 4, Filewich 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 1-2 1, Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-11 72.
WVNews
DePaul 69, Minnesota 53
DEPAUL (3-0) Anei 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 7-15 4-6 20, Penn 5-12 0-0 10, Gibson 6-14 0-0 14, Terry 1-5 0-0 2, Gebrewhit 6-11 0-0 15, Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 6-8 69.
WVNews
Miami 113, Phoenix 112
PHOENIX (112) Bridges 7-14 0-0 15, Craig 4-10 1-2 10, Ayton 8-10 0-0 16, Booker 11-22 1-2 25, Payne 4-17 0-0 9, Lee 5-9 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 8-14 0-0 21. Totals 48-99 2-4 112.
WVNews
Boston 126, Oklahoma City 122
OKLAHOMA CITY (122) Dort 7-18 4-5 21, Jal.Williams 6-9 0-1 14, Pokusevski 7-12 0-0 16, Giddey 6-17 3-3 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-26 9-9 37, Jay.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson-Earl 2-4 0-0 4, K.Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Joe 0-1 1-3 1, Wiggins 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-98 17-21 122.
WVNews
Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 106
ATLANTA (121) Collins 6-15 3-3 16, Hunter 6-15 10-10 24, Capela 9-11 1-4 19, Murray 6-14 6-7 19, Young 7-19 5-5 21, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 2-2 1-1 5, Okongwu 3-5 0-0 6, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 4, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-92 26-30 121.
Comments / 0