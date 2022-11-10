ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Star Press

Yorktown girls basketball has a 'different vibe' and confidence heading into 2022-23

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Last season was a frustrating one for Yorktown girls basketball. The team's 5-18 record was the program's worst in 15 years, made all the more disappointing by falling just short in several winnable contests. The Tigers flashed potential — a dominant quarter here, a strong half there — but rarely compiled a complete four-quarter effort.
YORKTOWN, IN
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

Tryouts for Preston High School winter sports began on Monday, and fans will have a chance to check out the whole official roster within the next couple of weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, Preston will have its “First Annual Black & Silver Boys’ Basketball Game” at Terra Alta/East Preston School inside the school’s gym.
WVNews

Smolder among those still involved with postseason play

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – One-time Ripley High football star and Viking head coach Eddie Smolder is moving on to the next round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs. The state championship games in all three classes will be played the first weekend of December in Wheeling.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70

MIAMI (OHIO) (1-2) Mirambeaux 4-10 2-2 10, Lairy 10-18 10-10 34, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Mabrey 4-10 0-0 8, Smith 4-8 0-0 12, Yofan 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Tatum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-12 70.
ATHENS, GA
WVNews

Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole's bobblehead doll was a big hit — and the real guy himself sure shined, too. Back in the starting lineup for a night, Poole scored a season-best 36 points and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Troy 79, Florida St. 72

TROY (3-0) Tshimanga 0-0 0-4 0, Williams 5-9 0-2 12, Muhammad 8-15 2-3 23, Phillips 1-11 0-0 3, Punter 3-7 2-2 10, Turner 3-5 1-2 7, Eugene 6-12 8-9 22, Fields 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Geffrard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 13-22 79.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74

SANTA CLARA (2-1) Braun 6-8 0-0 14, Justice 1-9 2-3 4, Bediako 4-5 1-3 9, Podziemski 3-11 4-4 12, Stewart 2-9 0-0 5, Knapper 1-4 1-2 3, Marshall 4-7 1-1 10, Tilly 1-3 1-2 3, Holt 3-5 0-0 7, Akametu 0-2 4-4 4, Tongue 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-65 15-21 74.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51

JOHNSON & WALES (RI) (0-1) Phang 1-3 0-1 2, Davis 1-2 0-2 2, Rasberry 5-19 0-2 13, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Zangerle 6-17 1-2 15, Duke 1-6 0-2 2, Fiorito 2-6 0-0 4, T.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw-Glen 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Botolino 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-64 3-11 51.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WVNews

Golden State 132, San Antonio 95

SAN ANTONIO (95) Johnson 5-15 2-2 15, Sochan 5-13 2-3 12, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 5-12 0-0 12, Vassell 3-11 0-0 6, McDermott 2-6 1-2 7, Roby 3-9 2-4 9, Bassey 3-5 0-0 6, Dieng 1-4 3-4 6, Hall 3-7 0-0 6, Richardson 3-12 3-4 10. Totals 36-100 13-19 95.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Charlotte 112, Orlando 105

CHARLOTTE (112) Oubre Jr. 5-18 6-8 16, Washington 6-13 2-2 14, Plumlee 8-9 2-2 18, Ball 6-19 1-1 17, Rozier 7-15 2-2 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 10, Richards 2-2 2-2 6, Bouknight 0-1 0-0 0, Maledon 4-4 4-5 14. Totals 42-88 21-24 112.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Washington 78, Utah Tech 67

UTAH TECH (1-2) Leter 3-8 0-0 6, Christensen 11-17 3-6 26, Gonsalves 0-5 0-0 0, Gooden 3-9 1-2 9, Staine 1-10 0-0 3, Pope 5-9 1-1 13, Nicolds 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Edmonds 0-1 0-1 0, Allfrey 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-64 8-14 67.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Drake 80, Wofford 72

WOFFORD (1-2) Jones 0-2 3-4 3, Tice 4-8 0-0 11, Mack 5-9 2-2 13, Paveletzke 5-11 3-3 15, Tripp 7-11 0-0 18, McCorkle 3-7 0-0 7, Silas 2-4 0-0 4, Filewich 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 1-2 1, Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-11 72.
WVNews

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53

DEPAUL (3-0) Anei 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 7-15 4-6 20, Penn 5-12 0-0 10, Gibson 6-14 0-0 14, Terry 1-5 0-0 2, Gebrewhit 6-11 0-0 15, Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 6-8 69.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Miami 113, Phoenix 112

PHOENIX (112) Bridges 7-14 0-0 15, Craig 4-10 1-2 10, Ayton 8-10 0-0 16, Booker 11-22 1-2 25, Payne 4-17 0-0 9, Lee 5-9 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 8-14 0-0 21. Totals 48-99 2-4 112.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Boston 126, Oklahoma City 122

OKLAHOMA CITY (122) Dort 7-18 4-5 21, Jal.Williams 6-9 0-1 14, Pokusevski 7-12 0-0 16, Giddey 6-17 3-3 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-26 9-9 37, Jay.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson-Earl 2-4 0-0 4, K.Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Joe 0-1 1-3 1, Wiggins 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-98 17-21 122.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 106

ATLANTA (121) Collins 6-15 3-3 16, Hunter 6-15 10-10 24, Capela 9-11 1-4 19, Murray 6-14 6-7 19, Young 7-19 5-5 21, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 2-2 1-1 5, Okongwu 3-5 0-0 6, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 4, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-92 26-30 121.

Comments / 0

Community Policy