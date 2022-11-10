William Judson Duke, Jr., age 69, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow at the Allen’s Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO