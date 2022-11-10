Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr.
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr., age 55, resident of Michigan City, Mississippi, departed this life Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1967 in Memphis, the son of the late William Edward Fleming, Sr. and Linda Sue Elam...
WBBJ
William Judson Duke, Jr.
William Judson Duke, Jr., age 69, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow at the Allen’s Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ
FHU Homecoming Week ends with fellowship
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Freed-Hardeman is a university with many traditions that traces its origins back to 1869. FHU had a church service on Sunday morning to end its Homecoming Week. Director of Alumni at FHU, Chris Ramey gives some details on the special service. “So today is one of our...
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade. I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans. This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the...
WBBJ
Outback Steakhouse donates over $5k to North Parkway, JMCSS
JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local Outback Steakhouse has made a generous contribution to middle school athletics throughout the Jackson-Madison County School System. On Wednesday, November 9, Outback Steakhouse proprietor Craig Cathey presented a $2,735 check to North Parkway Middle School. The goal is to assist the school’s cross country...
WBBJ
TBI: Two indicted in 2021 murder
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of two people in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. Around 1:25 a.m. on January 10, 2021, Terry was shot while standing in her...
WBBJ
Charity Gala returns after 2 years!
JACKSON, Tenn.–After two years missed, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosts its 31st Annual Charity Gala. This year’s gala is bringing focus to two major facilities, the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the 1st Hospice Home to be in West TN. “Having a hospice house in Jackson...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourns the loss of beloved Captain
WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. —Fellow officers, and staff mourn the loss of one of their own. The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department took to social media Sunday morning to announce the loss of their beloved Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk started his career at Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on November 11,1999....
WBBJ
Balloon release held in honor of co-workers memory
BELLS, Tenn.–A work family remembers one of their own. Christian Walker was the young woman found dead inside of a vehicle on college street in Milan. Walker was an employee at the Bells Nursing Rehabilitation Center, when she passed away on October 16. The facility wanted to honor her...
WBBJ
Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program. Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations. Last year the organization serviced...
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
WBBJ
Growth continues across the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has seen a lot of development over the past 200 years. “When I first started in Jackson 40 years ago, we did not have but just a few restaurants and a few hotels,” said Gary Taylor, the President of Gary A. Taylor Investment.
WBBJ
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
WBBJ
Work Session gives insight in school system updates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School leaders held their monthly Work Session to discuss updates and progress happening throughout the district. The meeting started with some updates on finances for the district and progress of Pope School, which is scheduled for completion in 2025. But the main focus of the meeting was student achievement.
WBBJ
Aviation school inspires kids to find their wings
JACKSON, Tenn. —A group at a local airport teaches kids about aviation. The National Organization of Women in Aviation taught kids between the ages of ten and seventeen the different aspects of aviation. The lessons ranged from aviation maintenance all the way to pilot. The organization hopes to inspire...
WBBJ
City-wide holiday decorating contest announced for Jackson residents, businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is bringing back their holiday decorating contest in a big way. While the contest is typically limited to downtown storefronts, this year the contest is going city-wide. That means all residents and local businesses within Jackson are encouraged to show off their...
WBBJ
Fire department responds for home fire on Bent Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening. According to fire officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of a home in the 100 block of Bent Oaks Drive. Firefighters had the flames under control by 7 p.m. The cause of the...
Comments / 0