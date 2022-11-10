ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

steve
4d ago

Fish and wildlife management shouldn’t be based on polls. The only thing that should matter is the science. They take hundreds of millions in funding to improve habitat and access to both hunters/fishermen and recreationalist like boater and hikers yet the number of acres of free access keeps going down. The habitat and wildlife are dwindling with no noticeable improvements. Where does hat money go? Into the pockets of bureaucrats and nothing gets done.

John C Querin Sr.
3d ago

As someone who has hunted in central and eastern Washington for the past 60 years the WDFW has changed and not for the benefit of the hunters. We have shorter seasons and less opportunity unless we pay more money. It has become a profit center with a group of commissioners that are anti hunter. You used to see game wardens checking hunters and visible during hunting seasons anymore very seldom we saw one this year but he wasn't checking hunters. Not sure if it's because they would get complaints about native hunters taking large bull elk with rifles during archery hunting season. One side of the state of you shoot a spike elk out depletes there herd the other side that's all you can shoot unless you have accidently been awarded a permit. They long and short of it is we don't have a good program and as long as appointments to the commissary are not sportsmen it won't get better.

julie bogart
4d ago

if you don't have hunters you have over population.lets not hunt bear or cougar let some more wolves loose the deer and elk population is lower than its ever been. keep giving money to the game dept for what? they don't use real science they don't listen to actual hunters. they keep raising the price of licensing and tags. thought this money was supposed to help preserve the hunters rights evidently I was wrong.thats Washington for ya

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge

The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades

A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
WASHINGTON STATE
kmvt

11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

SEATTLE — (AP) — Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE

