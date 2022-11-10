Fish and wildlife management shouldn’t be based on polls. The only thing that should matter is the science. They take hundreds of millions in funding to improve habitat and access to both hunters/fishermen and recreationalist like boater and hikers yet the number of acres of free access keeps going down. The habitat and wildlife are dwindling with no noticeable improvements. Where does hat money go? Into the pockets of bureaucrats and nothing gets done.
As someone who has hunted in central and eastern Washington for the past 60 years the WDFW has changed and not for the benefit of the hunters. We have shorter seasons and less opportunity unless we pay more money. It has become a profit center with a group of commissioners that are anti hunter. You used to see game wardens checking hunters and visible during hunting seasons anymore very seldom we saw one this year but he wasn't checking hunters. Not sure if it's because they would get complaints about native hunters taking large bull elk with rifles during archery hunting season. One side of the state of you shoot a spike elk out depletes there herd the other side that's all you can shoot unless you have accidently been awarded a permit. They long and short of it is we don't have a good program and as long as appointments to the commissary are not sportsmen it won't get better.
if you don't have hunters you have over population.lets not hunt bear or cougar let some more wolves loose the deer and elk population is lower than its ever been. keep giving money to the game dept for what? they don't use real science they don't listen to actual hunters. they keep raising the price of licensing and tags. thought this money was supposed to help preserve the hunters rights evidently I was wrong.thats Washington for ya
