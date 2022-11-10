ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senate Democrats Reelect Billig, Hasegawa as Leaders

On Friday, Democrats in the state Senate announced the reelection of Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and Bob Hasegawa, D-Seattle, as Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Caucus Chair, respectively. Both were first selected to their posts in November 2018 and were reelected by acclamation. According to the Democrats’ announcement, under Billig’s leadership...
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge

The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
