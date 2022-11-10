Read full article on original website
Race Called But Kent Doesn’t Concede in Washington’s 3rd House District
Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has been declared the winner in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District by the Associated Press. That would flip the seat from Republican to Democratic control and make it harder for the Republicans to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Her opponent Joe Kent...
State Senate Democrats Reelect Billig, Hasegawa as Leaders
On Friday, Democrats in the state Senate announced the reelection of Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and Bob Hasegawa, D-Seattle, as Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Caucus Chair, respectively. Both were first selected to their posts in November 2018 and were reelected by acclamation. According to the Democrats’ announcement, under Billig’s leadership...
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
