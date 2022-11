GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.

