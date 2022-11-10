Read full article on original website
KGO
49ers' Kyle Shanahan baffled by Dre Greenlaw ejection: 'Blew my mind'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan understood why linebacker Dre Greenlaw drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness following a helmet-to-helmet hit onLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbertlate in the first half of Sunday night's game. But even after his team emerged with a 22-16 victory to...
KGO
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- - Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
KGO
NFL Week 10 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
It'sWeek 10of the 2022 NFL season, and Sunday's action got off to an early start. NFL history was made Sunday morning as theTampa Bay Buccaneersbeat theSeattle Seahawks21-16 at Munich's Allianz Arena in the league's first regular-season game in Germany. On Thursday, theCarolina Panthers'ground game continued to chug along withoutChristian McCaffreyas...
KGO
Derek Carr fights back tears at podium after Raiders lose to Colts
LAS VEGAS -- Derek Carr, rocking back and forth at the podium with tears in his eyes and a halting voice, apologized for being "emotional" in the wake of theLas Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Coltson Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Colts came in with an interim coach...
KGO
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels' status: 'Rome was not built in a day'
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Shortly after Josh McDaniels shared his vision of the Las Vegas Raiders' future on Monday, a day after a stunning 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dropped his team to 2-7, owner Mark Davis told ESPN that he will be patient with his first-year head coach and the program he is building.
