ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Takes On Buffalo At XL Center

HARTFORD – With the newly-named BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Week both in the lineup, the No. 25 UConn men's basketball team goes after its third straight victory Tuesday night as it plays host to the University at Buffalo at the XL Center (7 p.m., CBS SN).
BUFFALO, NY
University of Connecticut

Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors

NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Falls to Marquette

Storrs, Conn. - The women's volleyball team fell to Marquette in three sets Sunday afternoon. UConn would keep a steady pace to begin the first set. Huskies tied it at 5-5 early in the first from a big kill by Kennadie Jake-Turner. Then, UConn would roll on to add back-to-back blocks. After UConn's timeout being down by two at 18-16, Marquette would continue to hold off the Huskies and would round out the first set with a score of 25-21.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Sweep #10 Providence

Storrs, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team sweep No. 10 Providence Saturday afternoon with a final score of 2-1. Period 1: Providence would repeat their performance like last game by getting on the board first. Ida Press and Sara Hjalmarsson would set up Noemi Neubauerova for Providence's lone goal of the afternoon. UConn would be kept scoreless in the first.
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

UConn-Texas Postgame Quotes

I think Nika said it best. She said, 'I think we learned that we can be really really good or we can be really really bad.' That's probably it in a nutshell. When we were good we were really really good or we were not good at all. For the second game of the year I didn't expect us to be in midseason form. But we found a way to win the game, in spite of whatever it is, whatever foul trouble we got in, mistakes we made. And I've said this a lot over the years, when two really good teams play each other, it usually comes down to one team that has one guy that just takes over the game and wins it for them. And that's what Azzi did for us. Obviously she didn't do it single handedly by herself, she had a lot of help. Going forward, that's the performance you need. That was an all American performance today, that was a player of the year performance tonight. I don't know if we can count on that every single night, so we're going to have to fix a couple things. But it was pretty impressive tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy