I think Nika said it best. She said, 'I think we learned that we can be really really good or we can be really really bad.' That's probably it in a nutshell. When we were good we were really really good or we were not good at all. For the second game of the year I didn't expect us to be in midseason form. But we found a way to win the game, in spite of whatever it is, whatever foul trouble we got in, mistakes we made. And I've said this a lot over the years, when two really good teams play each other, it usually comes down to one team that has one guy that just takes over the game and wins it for them. And that's what Azzi did for us. Obviously she didn't do it single handedly by herself, she had a lot of help. Going forward, that's the performance you need. That was an all American performance today, that was a player of the year performance tonight. I don't know if we can count on that every single night, so we're going to have to fix a couple things. But it was pretty impressive tonight.

