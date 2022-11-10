ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0wlI_0j6OqXn600

The latest in the saga to get Gronkowski back in pewter and red.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.

READ MORE: Tom Brady fired up for "epic game" in Germany

Ever since, longtime teammate and friend, Tom Brady, has been doing what he can to lure Gronkowski back to the gridiron. So far, it hasn't worked. With that being said, Brady's latest pitch might be a heart-to-heart worth paying attention to as the Buccaneers prepare to play the Seahawks in Germany.

“I’ve heard the only thing you’re allowed to drink on the sideline at these German games is beer,” Brady joked on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday. “I actually tried to recruit Gronk back just for this game in particular. Hopefully, he goes for it.”

Tampa Bay invested two draft picks on tight ends in April, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. However, the unit's production has struggled mightily in its first season without Gronkowski in pewter and red.

The veteran and 11-year professional recorded 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 appearances last season while dealing with multiple injuries. Through nine games in 2022, the entirety of the Buccaneers' tight ends (Otton, Kieft, Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph) has combined for 43 catches for 432 yards and just one touchdown.

Brady used to look to Gronkowski as a safety valve. Otton is the closest on the roster to developing into that option but he still has a ways to go to build that type of chemistry with his quarterback. He's garnered 4+ targets in five games this season including 5+ in his last three appearances. Otton is actually the fourth-leading receiver on the team with 23 catches for 246 yards and the lone touchdown by a tight end.

Luckily, the Buccaneers won't need him to be fluent in German this weekend. Otherwise, they'd definitely be in trouble.

“I don’t. I mean, I know ‘da’ and ‘nein’ but other than that, not really,” Otton said on Wednesday . “Maybe [I’ll] see a few phrases [and] look them up online and see if I can get around a little bit. I’ve heard they speak a lot of English there so I know it won’t be too much of a problem.”

The rookie out of Washington reeled in the game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The Buccaneers will need another strong performance out of Otton abroad with Gronkowski unlikely to make a return.

Tampa Bay returns to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

READ MORE: Buccaneers listed in latest betting odds for Odell Beckham Jr.

Comments / 83

Mike Blankenship
4d ago

He's not coming back. Brady got all excited because they finally won a game......barely. Tampa is done for this year. End of story.

Reply(3)
31
Paul Bottler
4d ago

I'm not a Brady fan in any means but the man knows how to win football games, ( putting the deflate gate away.) he was winning games long before that scandal and he continues to suit up and show up and continue to win games at his age.I have been a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans since the pre-season of '76, and I was born and raised in California.

Reply(4)
8
Chris Eickstaedt
4d ago

Leave him alone Tom, He's smart enough to know when to stop playing, unlike you and your inflated eago

Reply(1)
18
 

