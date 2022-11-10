ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma to Wear Alternate Uniforms Against West Virginia

By Josh Callaway
The Sooners will once again don the "Rough Rider" uniform set this weekend in Morgantown.

They’re back.

After ditching the home version of the “Rough Rider” alternate uniforms this season in favor of the Prentice Gautt “Unity” set, Oklahoma is bringing back the road version of the ensemble this weekend against West Virginia.

Somewhat strangely, this marks yet another occurrence of the Sooners busting out their alternates against West Virginia as they have in all but one matchup (2017) between the two programs since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

This uniform set will be the same combination that Oklahoma wore the last time they traveled to Morgantown, WV in 2018 - a 59-56 win for the Sooners. OU did not travel to West Virginia in 2020 due to a COVID-19 game cancellation.

Last season, Oklahoma wore the visiting “Rough Rider” uniforms in their road contest at Kansas - a 35-23 Sooners’ victory.

Eric Gray

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

According to OU uniform guru Twitter account Sooner Tracker, Oklahoma is a perfect 9-0 when wearing some variation of the cream uniform set.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and West Virginia is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Morgantown and will be broadcast on FS1.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma game

Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
