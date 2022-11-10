Read full article on original website
North Carolina education board will consider new teacher pay and licensure plan
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina state Board of Education will consider a new plan to revamp teacher licensure and pay next month after its Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission recently voted to forward recommendations. The PEPSC voted 9-7 on Thursday to send a "Blueprint for Action"...
A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health
By Keith Perrigan Recently, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to the decline in student achievement in Virginia since 2019. Simply enter any combination of “Virginia,” “NAEP,” “SOL,” “cut scores,” “higher expectations” and so on, and a plethora of news articles, op-eds and reports will fill your screen. Rightly so. Ensuring our current […] The post A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Governor Youngkin calls for prayer, and support following the UVA shootings
Youngkin said there was a lot still to be learned about the shooting, he praised university leaders and law enforcement for their reactions to the crime.
Richland school director facing recall announces candidacy for governor
(The Center Square) – A Richland school board director fighting a recall effort has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race. If elected, Misipati “Semi” Bird, who distinguishes himself as a “constitutional Christian conservative” would become the first Black governor in the state, and the first Republican to take the top leadership seat since 1981.
UV Cavalier Daily
TOLLIVER: Here’s a tip — divisive concepts are not what’s threatening Virginia’s schools
Since the beginning of his term, Governor Glenn Youngkin has been spouting divisive rhetoric — ironically, about “divisive” rhetoric. This has come to a laughable end. Announced in late January, Youngkin’s administration initiated a tip line to connect parents to his office in an attempt to survey the education of our Virginian children to ensure it did not violate his recent policies, specifically his mask mandate opt-out. However, he soon encouraged it to be used to also report “divisive” content in curriculum. An unfettered tip line open to all parents, students and Virginians alike — what could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, quite a lot. Youngkin’s tip line is not only ridiculous, but his arbitrary idea of “divisive concepts” makes it dangerous as well. A tip line designed to stop Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rhetoric in schools welcomes division rather than warding it off. What’s more, Youngkin’s emphasis on the imaginary problems of division leaves real problems in schools — like disabled student accommodations and education quality — on hold.
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act,...
Mississippi lawsuit seeks to end court-imposed elective abortion
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit has been filed in Mississippi that seeks to end the state’s court-imposed, elective abortion policy. The Mississippi Justice Institute, in a complaint for declaratory judgment filed in the Chancery Court of Hinds Couny’s 1st Judicial District, argues abortion remains a protected right under the state’s constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center decision this past summer. ...
Ohio General Assembly returns for lame duck session
(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers return to Columbus this week for a lame duck session in a push to cover a variety of bills before the two-year session of the General Assembly ends in late December. Seven House and seven Senate committee meetings plan hearings for Tuesday, with bills on the agenda ranging from gun legislation to at-home births and preventing conversion therapy for minors. As previously reported by...
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.” CTCL, a self-described non-partisan nonprofit organization, according to the bios posted on its own website and other records, “is...
Clarity sought on Pennsylvania Medicaid spending rates for addiction services
(The Center Square) – As drug overdose deaths have grown across Pennsylvania in recent years, so has government spending on addiction treatment. Just how much that price tag is, however, isn’t clear. In the General Assembly, a Senate resolution could provide clarity. Senate Resolution 352 would direct the...
princessanneindy.com
If unofficial returns hold up, new dynamic emerges on Virginia Beach School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH — Change came to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with new faces elected to the board and apparent losses by incumbents following a contentious election held under a new local 10-district voting system. Some votes are still being counted, and it is possible...
Schrier retains U.S. House 8th District seat after Larkin concedes
(The Center Square) – The closely-watched race for the 8th Congressional District has ended with incumbent Kim Schrier retaining her position. Schrier’s opponent, Republican Matt Larkin, announced his concession from the race on Nov. 11, with polls so far having Schrier in the lead with 159,131 votes, for 53%, to Larkin’s 139,766, for 47% of the vote.
Pending SCOTUS affirmative action ruling could affect Virginia college admissions
(The Center Square) – As the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to rule on the constitutionality of certain affirmative action policies in college and university admissions, a change to current precedent could affect admissions in Virginia. Current Supreme Court precedent allows higher education institutions to give some weight to...
Western Slope congressional race remains uncalled nearly a week after election
(The Center Square) – The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District remains uncalled nearly one week after Election Day as votes continue to trickle in from across the district. Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 1,100 votes as of Monday afternoon, according to unofficial...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip. [READ MORE: Three...
Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans
(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
(The Center Square) – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania surveyed housing quality outside cities in the commonwealth and noted what lawmakers could do to improve it. Not all rural areas face the same problems, however. When looking...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
