Houston Eye Associates set to relocate northwest location to Spring
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. Located at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, Houston Eye Associates will offer all areas of ophthalmological and optometric care with treatment available in specialties and for all ages. Additionally, the business’s optical shop will offer a range of eyewear, specialty contact lenses and sunglasses. Officials said the new location is expected to open in January if construction continues as expected. 281-351-5468 and 281-441-1677. www.houstoneye.com.
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe on Nov. 18
Dutch Bros is coming to The Grove on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe is an upscale retail center at the southwest quadrant of Hwy. 242 and Harper’s Trace, near a CVS Pharmacy. According to a Nov. 14 press release, Dutch Bros Coffee is slated as the first tenant of the development, opening Nov. 18.
A mystery brewery in northwest Houston is looking for a new owner
Located in northwest Houston, the taproom specializes in German-style beers.
Clean Juice hosts grand opening in Pearland with deals
The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.
Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine now open in Cy-Fair
Weng's Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29. (Courtesy Weng's Express Asian Cuisine) Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29 at 10807 Huffmeister Road, Ste. 190, Houston. The eatery serves spring rolls; soups; ramen; fried rice; and shrimp, chicken, tofu and beef dishes. Lunch specials are available daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers can choose between dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and delivery through third-party apps. 346-314-4110. www.wengsexpress.kwickmenu.com.
Appliances 4 Less now offering discounted home appliances in Tomball
Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. (Courtesy Pexels) Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. The franchise is locally owned and offers new and never used, discounted home appliances with minor scratches and dents. Appliances 4 Less offers primarily kitchen and laundry appliances that are up to a 50% discount from the retail price, according to the business. The business also offers same-day delivery. 346-855-3232. www.facebook.com/a4ltomball.
FIRST LOOK: New Seabrook restaurant Sunny Seafood making connections with community
The shrimp tacos ($12.99) come grilled or fried with a side. (Photos by Jake Magee/Community Impact) After years working in local sushi restaurants, David Sun decided it was time to venture out on his own. The result is Sunny Seafood, a Seabrook restaurant on the cusp of its grand opening.
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023
First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
Gift guide: 14 places to find holiday gifts in The Woodlands area
No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, The Woodlands area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the book lover. 1. Buy the Book. has a variety of new, used and audio books...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
Brake Check coming soon to Missouri City and other recently filed business permits
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Midway, Arc Capital Partners acquire Sabine Street Lofts with plans to add workforce housing
Officials with the real estate firm Midway and the investment manager Arc Capital Partners announced Nov. 9 a joint venture to acquire the 198-unit Sabine Street Lofts with plans to renovate the property and add workforce housing. (Courtesy Midway) Officials with the real estate firm Midway and the investment manager...
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
Little Caesars coming soon to Friendswood and other recently filed business permits
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
Jordan Ranch to bring over 500 new homes to northern Fulshear by end of year
Inside of a Beazer Duet model home within the Jordan Ranch community. With the release of 550 new lots, majority of homesites are under 50-feet to accommodate townhomes. (Courtesy Jordan Ranch) The Jordan Ranch master-planned development in northern Fulshear, 5 miles from Katy, is planning for 550 new homesites to...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
hotelnewsresource.com
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive
An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
