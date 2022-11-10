ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates set to relocate northwest location to Spring

Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. Located at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, Houston Eye Associates will offer all areas of ophthalmological and optometric care with treatment available in specialties and for all ages. Additionally, the business’s optical shop will offer a range of eyewear, specialty contact lenses and sunglasses. Officials said the new location is expected to open in January if construction continues as expected. 281-351-5468 and 281-441-1677. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clean Juice hosts grand opening in Pearland with deals

The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine now open in Cy-Fair

Weng's Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29. (Courtesy Weng's Express Asian Cuisine) Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29 at 10807 Huffmeister Road, Ste. 190, Houston. The eatery serves spring rolls; soups; ramen; fried rice; and shrimp, chicken, tofu and beef dishes. Lunch specials are available daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers can choose between dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and delivery through third-party apps. 346-314-4110. www.wengsexpress.kwickmenu.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Appliances 4 Less now offering discounted home appliances in Tomball

Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. (Courtesy Pexels) Appliances 4 Less opened Sept. 1 at 701 E. Main St., Ste. 150. The franchise is locally owned and offers new and never used, discounted home appliances with minor scratches and dents. Appliances 4 Less offers primarily kitchen and laundry appliances that are up to a 50% discount from the retail price, according to the business. The business also offers same-day delivery. 346-855-3232. www.facebook.com/a4ltomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023

First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
CONROE, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brake Check coming soon to Missouri City and other recently filed business permits

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Little Caesars coming soon to Friendswood and other recently filed business permits

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive

An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

