ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

City of Savannah hosts retreat to discuss budget for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah held a budget retreat Monday to discuss spending for next year. City officials working in housing, public safety, and infrastructure took turns presenting their proposed budgets to the City Council. Director of Housing Martin Fretty said the city plans to leverage...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Toddler found dead after drowning at Beaufort hotel pool: Police

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort police found a 2-year-old child who had drowned at the bottom of a Beaufort hotel on Saturday. According to Charles Raley, an investigator with the Beaufort Police Dept., officers had responded to the Country Inn and Suites, at 2450 Boundary Street, for reports of an unattended 5-year-old roaming around the hotel.
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

National Weather Service director attends emergency management convention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual International Association of Emergency Managers conference is underway at the Savannah Convention Center, where emergency managers from around the world are gathering to learn from each other and work together to save lives. FOX28 spoke with Ken Graham, the Director of the National...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

16-year-old killed in Colleton shooting: CCSO

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating multiple shootings Sunday morning after a teenager died of shooting-related injuries. The 16-year-old male was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person(s). Deputies said he later died from his injuries. Two other driver-by...
WTGS

Pooler rings in the Christmas season with tree lighting event

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pooler. On Sunday, the city rang in the holiday season with Christmas music, s’mores, hot chocolate, and the Christmas tree lighting in Memorial Park. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t had this event in...
POOLER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy