San Antonio, TX

These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
Where to Order Those Thanksgiving Pies

Opt for an apple cranberry, Dutch apple, whiskey pecan or roasted pumpkin from Bakery Lorraine. Just make sure to place your order by Nov. 20 to receive it in time for Thanksgiving. Each location will also have a limited number of pies available in its pastry case on Wednesday, Nov. 23. 306 Pearl Pkwy., Ste. 110; 7338 Louis Pasteur Drive, Ste. 201; 17503 La Cantera Pkwy., Ste. 108, 134 Oak Park Drive, Boerne.
Tuesday is Full of Culture in San Antonio

A Van Cliburn Medalist Visits the Tuesday Musical Club. Van Cliburn bronze medalist Daniel Hsu will perform Tuesday, Nov. 15, as part of the Tuesday Musical Club’s Artist Series. Hsu made his recital debut at the age of 9 and by age 10 was studying at the Curtis Institute of Music. He was named the 2016 Gilmore Young Artist and was a medalist at the renowned Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which takes place in Fort Worth. He has since performed around the world, including in Tokyo, Alaska, Florida and Texas. Reserve a ticket here. Students can attend for free with a valid ID. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, 227 W. Woodlawn.
