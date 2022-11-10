A Van Cliburn Medalist Visits the Tuesday Musical Club. Van Cliburn bronze medalist Daniel Hsu will perform Tuesday, Nov. 15, as part of the Tuesday Musical Club’s Artist Series. Hsu made his recital debut at the age of 9 and by age 10 was studying at the Curtis Institute of Music. He was named the 2016 Gilmore Young Artist and was a medalist at the renowned Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which takes place in Fort Worth. He has since performed around the world, including in Tokyo, Alaska, Florida and Texas. Reserve a ticket here. Students can attend for free with a valid ID. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, 227 W. Woodlawn.

