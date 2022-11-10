Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
La Crosse County canvasses votes, may revisit Sheriff race for a recount
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s been nearly a week since Election Day. And election workers have been working hard to canvass the election results. This isn’t a recount, but it will make the results official and ensure that the midterm elections were fair. “What we’re doing right now is checking to make sure that everything matches up, if there are...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
9 cows killed when tractor-trailer tips over near Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. — Nine cows died when a tractor-trailer they were in tipped over near Waupun Thursday night, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the town of Chester south of Waupun. In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office said the trailer tipped on its side after the driver pulled over to...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Herald & Review
Photos: Armistice Day storm hits Winona, La Crosse area in 1940
Take a trip way back with local scenes from the Armistice Day Blizzard of Nov. 11-12, 1940, one of the worst storms ever to strike the Upper Midwest. Property damage was estimated at $1.5 million by the 16.2-inch snowfall.
WISN
Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
