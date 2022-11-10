Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for armed suspects after gun shop burglaries in Southside
Multiple police agencies are involved in a search for three suspects near Cherry Street and Hwy 77 in Ohatchee. The Ohatchee Police Department says they are armed. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the search was for three Hispanic males who were involved in burglarizing a jewelry store in Southside.
ABC 33/40 News
Cash reward offered for information on deadly Talladega County shooting
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There is currently a $1,000 cash reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a fatal shooting in Talladega County. The Talladega County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, November 12 around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded...
ABC 33/40 News
Person sought in connection to robbery at Cullman clothing store
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBMA) — A search was underway for a robbery suspect in Cullman Monday evening. The Cullman Police Department said the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection clothing store. Police said person sought was wearing a camo print jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat...
ABC 33/40 News
Pinson woman killed in wreck on Highway 280
A 38-year-old woman from Pinson was killed in a crash on Highway 280 Thursday night. Amy Leigh Fulton has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as the driver of one of the cars involved in the two-car crash near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road.
ABC 33/40 News
Federal trial begins for woman accused of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A jury was selected Monday in Tuscaloosa for the federal trial of a suspect in the kidnapping of a Birmingham 3-year-old three years ago. Derick Brown faces federal kidnapping charges in the abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Cupcake was taken in Birmingham back in October 2019. Her body was found 10 days later.
ABC 33/40 News
46 pounds of marijuana discovered inside luggage at Birmingham airport
Birmingham Police arrested two woman and seized 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with members of the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G, carried out the investigation after receiving information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport.
ABC 33/40 News
Pinson man killed in Saturday night crash
A 67-year-old Pinson man was killed in a wreck Saturday night. Daniel Maurice Seward was the only person in the vehicle when it was found in a ditch in the 8000 block of Bradford Road in Pinson Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:30 P.M. The cause of the...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson, Tuscaloosa County schools working to improve test scores in failing schools
Across the state 79 schools are listed on the Alabama State Department of Education's Failing Schools list. Six of those schools come from Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County School districts. Five are in the Jefferson County School District. On the previous list, published with numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden warming shelters
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency said those looking for a place to warm up overnight can head to the Overnight Warming Shelter at The Salvation Army at 114 N 11th Street in Gadsden, Alabama. This week’s Daytime Warming Centers are:. Gadsden Public...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for November 06, 2022
Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills. One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Full story here. Woman found dead off road in Pell City. Officials responded to a...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden forms animal concern task force to combat rise of stray animals
The city of Gadsden is taking steps to address concerns about unhoused and uncontrolled animals in the city. To do this, an animal concern task force has been created and will work closely with city council to find solutions. Gina Hollingsworth is an animal advocate in the community and is...
ABC 33/40 News
No timetable to restart Northern Beltline with $369 million in federal funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Boom or bust. The long debated Northern Beltline has new life with an infusion of federal cash. But still billions of dollars more are needed to complete the 52 mile bypass around Birmingham. "It will have a tremendous impact on Jefferson County," remarked county...
ABC 33/40 News
Martha Gaskins Elementary School students named champions in virtual robotics competition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Six fifth grade students at Martha Gaskins Elementary School, who make up a team named "Robotic Griffins", were named the Eastern U.S. Champions of the Fall 2022 CoderZ League Robotics Competition. A second team at the school, called "Mr. Verma's #1 Kids", placed 12th in...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works to credit customers impacted by billing issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works announced Monday it will complete the process to credit all customers negatively impacted by recent months’ billing issues by November 30. BWW said the credit applies to any customers who may have experienced any overcharging through the utility’s use of mass...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB ends losing streak, shuts out North Texas in the second half
UAB got its first victory in nearly a month Saturday afternoon with a big second half performance from its defense. The Blazers limited North Texas to 49 yards of total offense and zero points across the final two quarters, leading the hosts to grab a 41-20 victory at Protective Stadium.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama erases double-digit deficit for seventh straight win over Ole Miss
Ole Miss took a quick 10-point lead over Alabama during the top-15 battle Saturday afternoon in Oxford as Lane Kiffin and Co. seemed set to break the program's six-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. But the visitors flipped the script behind a three-touchdown performance from Bryce Young and two...
ABC 33/40 News
Hiers throws four TDs as No. 10 Samford takes down No. 11 Chattanooga
Samford quarterback Michael Hiers accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns including three touchdown passes to Kendall Watson as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 11 Tennessee-Chattanooga, 35-24, on the road Saturday afternoon. The victory clinches at least a share of the Southern Conference title for the Bulldogs. A week...
