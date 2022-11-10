State A volleyball: Billings Central seeks 7th straight title appearance; Hardin looking for first since 2004

Read full article on original website
State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies around 'believe and commit' for third straight title
BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches. Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on...
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
6-Man football: Broadview-Lavina's late score seals comeback, sends it to first state title game
LAVINA — Down two touchdowns at halftime to the two-time defending state champion, Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken gave his players in the locker room a simple command. “Go have fun.”. With the Pirates’ backs against the wall, perhaps a reminder to let loose was just what they needed....
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
Montana State Billings ends volleyball season with loss
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger...
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
State AA volleyball: Billings Senior fights its way back to the top with title win over Billings West
BOZEMAN — Piper Jette came up with the critical tie-breaking block and Billings Senior teammate Leela Ormsby shoved Jette with such celebratory force that Jette was nearly knocked off her feet. Mere moments later, nearly 6½ hours after the Broncs first began playing volleyball Saturday at the Class AA...
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
